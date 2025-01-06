iifl-logo-icon 1
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,731.25
(-4.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Central Depository Services (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

270.58

168.15

0

121.61

yoy growth (%)

60.91

0

-100

19.54

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-34.18

-39.97

0

-22.62

As % of sales

12.63

23.77

0

18.6

Other costs

-64.48

-65.52

0

-37.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.83

38.96

0

30.64

Operating profit

171.91

62.64

0

61.72

OPM

63.53

37.25

0

50.75

Depreciation

-7.28

-8.68

0

-3.49

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.02

0

0

Other income

41.76

43.23

0

33.6

Profit before tax

206.36

97.17

0

91.83

Taxes

-46.3

-19.85

0

-23.98

Tax rate

-22.43

-20.43

0

-26.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

160.05

77.31

0

67.85

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

160.05

77.31

0

67.85

yoy growth (%)

107.01

0

-100

-11.7

NPM

59.15

45.98

0

55.78

