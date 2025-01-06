Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
270.58
168.15
0
121.61
yoy growth (%)
60.91
0
-100
19.54
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-34.18
-39.97
0
-22.62
As % of sales
12.63
23.77
0
18.6
Other costs
-64.48
-65.52
0
-37.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.83
38.96
0
30.64
Operating profit
171.91
62.64
0
61.72
OPM
63.53
37.25
0
50.75
Depreciation
-7.28
-8.68
0
-3.49
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.02
0
0
Other income
41.76
43.23
0
33.6
Profit before tax
206.36
97.17
0
91.83
Taxes
-46.3
-19.85
0
-23.98
Tax rate
-22.43
-20.43
0
-26.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
160.05
77.31
0
67.85
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
160.05
77.31
0
67.85
yoy growth (%)
107.01
0
-100
-11.7
NPM
59.15
45.98
0
55.78
