Central Depository Services (India) Ltd Option Chain

1,594.45
(-4.75%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--1,400₹0.050%28,3500%
--1,440₹0.150%4,5500%
--1,460₹0.150%4,2000%
--1,480₹0.1-83.33%4,900-6.66%
6,3000%₹3520%1,500₹0.05-50%73,850-2.76%
--1,520₹0.05-98.33%350-50%
7000%₹344.250%1,540₹0.05-66.66%8,400-14.28%
1,0500%₹298.350%1,560₹0.15-25%37,100-2.75%
3500%₹131.150%1,580₹0.05-85.71%31,850-3.19%
75,6000%₹224.250%1,600₹0.05-90.9%1,10,250-32.11%
4,9000%₹254.650%1,620₹0.05-90%61,250-4.37%
54,9500%₹152.75-11.62%1,640₹0.05-90.9%66,850-9.04%
58,800-2.32%₹138.2-11.46%1,660₹0.05-92.85%92,400-12.58%
69,650-19.43%₹113.65-14.22%1,680₹0.05-93.33%58,100-6.74%
1,47,350-7.26%₹109-5.21%1,700₹0.1-88.88%5,18,700-13.43%
30,450-20.90%₹70.7-26.84%1,720₹0.05-95.65%70,350-28.46%
1,07,100-16.16%₹62-17.55%1,740₹0.05-96.29%2,00,550-6.21%
47,950-21.71%₹41.2-30.16%1,760₹0.05-97.14%1,52,950-15.31%
19,250-14.06%₹18.4-50.6%1,780₹0.4-89.18%50,400-60%
86,450-52.77%₹13-41.44%1,800₹0.85-87.4%81,900-72.47%
33,950-54.02%₹0.4-93.6%1,820₹5.45-53.01%53,550-57.61%
1,23,900-41%₹0.05-98.3%1,840₹309.48%73,850-25.96%
89,600-32.63%₹0.05-96.77%1,860₹472.5%88,550-23.33%
1,51,550-18.91%₹0.05-92.85%1,880₹89.237.65%47,950-18.45%
2,56,900-33.87%₹0.05-88.88%1,900₹905.57%1,66,950-17.61%
1,67,300-6.09%₹0.05-85.71%1,920₹125.520.61%98,700-15.31%
1,40,000-27.53%₹0.05-88.88%1,940₹1367.97%72,800-22.38%
2,13,500-29.88%₹0.05-85.71%1,960₹165.512.7%52,850-10.11%
2,28,550-37.33%₹0.05-85.71%1,980₹1745.32%69,300-10%
4,74,600-39.59%₹0.05-83.33%2,000₹199.557.51%51,450-13.01%
81,550-7.53%₹0.05-66.66%2,020₹209.45146.99%2,4500%
77,000-11.29%₹0.05-66.66%2,040₹1690%7000%
2,26,800-0.30%₹0.05-50%2,060₹176.750%6,3000%
1,52,600-0.22%₹0.050%2,080₹2490%8,0500%
1,14,450-2.38%₹0.05-80%2,100₹2900%2,1000%
1,21,450-12.59%₹0.05-75%2,120--
45,150-10.41%₹0.050%2,160--
13,650-22%₹0.050%2,200--

