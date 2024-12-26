Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|1,400
|₹0.050%
|28,3500%
|-
|-
|1,440
|₹0.150%
|4,5500%
|-
|-
|1,460
|₹0.150%
|4,2000%
|-
|-
|1,480
|₹0.1-83.33%
|4,900-6.66%
|6,3000%
|₹3520%
|1,500
|₹0.05-50%
|73,850-2.76%
|-
|-
|1,520
|₹0.05-98.33%
|350-50%
|7000%
|₹344.250%
|1,540
|₹0.05-66.66%
|8,400-14.28%
|1,0500%
|₹298.350%
|1,560
|₹0.15-25%
|37,100-2.75%
|3500%
|₹131.150%
|1,580
|₹0.05-85.71%
|31,850-3.19%
|75,6000%
|₹224.250%
|1,600
|₹0.05-90.9%
|1,10,250-32.11%
|4,9000%
|₹254.650%
|1,620
|₹0.05-90%
|61,250-4.37%
|54,9500%
|₹152.75-11.62%
|1,640
|₹0.05-90.9%
|66,850-9.04%
|58,800-2.32%
|₹138.2-11.46%
|1,660
|₹0.05-92.85%
|92,400-12.58%
|69,650-19.43%
|₹113.65-14.22%
|1,680
|₹0.05-93.33%
|58,100-6.74%
|1,47,350-7.26%
|₹109-5.21%
|1,700
|₹0.1-88.88%
|5,18,700-13.43%
|30,450-20.90%
|₹70.7-26.84%
|1,720
|₹0.05-95.65%
|70,350-28.46%
|1,07,100-16.16%
|₹62-17.55%
|1,740
|₹0.05-96.29%
|2,00,550-6.21%
|47,950-21.71%
|₹41.2-30.16%
|1,760
|₹0.05-97.14%
|1,52,950-15.31%
|19,250-14.06%
|₹18.4-50.6%
|1,780
|₹0.4-89.18%
|50,400-60%
|86,450-52.77%
|₹13-41.44%
|1,800
|₹0.85-87.4%
|81,900-72.47%
|33,950-54.02%
|₹0.4-93.6%
|1,820
|₹5.45-53.01%
|53,550-57.61%
|1,23,900-41%
|₹0.05-98.3%
|1,840
|₹309.48%
|73,850-25.96%
|89,600-32.63%
|₹0.05-96.77%
|1,860
|₹472.5%
|88,550-23.33%
|1,51,550-18.91%
|₹0.05-92.85%
|1,880
|₹89.237.65%
|47,950-18.45%
|2,56,900-33.87%
|₹0.05-88.88%
|1,900
|₹905.57%
|1,66,950-17.61%
|1,67,300-6.09%
|₹0.05-85.71%
|1,920
|₹125.520.61%
|98,700-15.31%
|1,40,000-27.53%
|₹0.05-88.88%
|1,940
|₹1367.97%
|72,800-22.38%
|2,13,500-29.88%
|₹0.05-85.71%
|1,960
|₹165.512.7%
|52,850-10.11%
|2,28,550-37.33%
|₹0.05-85.71%
|1,980
|₹1745.32%
|69,300-10%
|4,74,600-39.59%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|2,000
|₹199.557.51%
|51,450-13.01%
|81,550-7.53%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|2,020
|₹209.45146.99%
|2,4500%
|77,000-11.29%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|2,040
|₹1690%
|7000%
|2,26,800-0.30%
|₹0.05-50%
|2,060
|₹176.750%
|6,3000%
|1,52,600-0.22%
|₹0.050%
|2,080
|₹2490%
|8,0500%
|1,14,450-2.38%
|₹0.05-80%
|2,100
|₹2900%
|2,1000%
|1,21,450-12.59%
|₹0.05-75%
|2,120
|-
|-
|45,150-10.41%
|₹0.050%
|2,160
|-
|-
|13,650-22%
|₹0.050%
|2,200
|-
|-
No Record Found
