|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
52.72
0
-100
18.84
Op profit growth
137.96
0
-100
24.25
EBIT growth
90.17
0
-100
18.69
Net profit growth
88.72
0
-100
-5.73
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
61.62
39.55
0
54.39
EBIT margin
75.51
60.64
0
79.83
Net profit margin
58.28
47.16
0
58.75
RoCE
30.36
19.52
0
22.18
RoNW
6.25
4.01
0
4.23
RoA
5.85
3.79
0
4.08
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
19.26
10.21
9.92
8.29
Dividend per share
9
4.5
3.5
3
Cash EPS
18.29
9.03
0
7.85
Book value per share
83.94
69.28
57.29
51.03
Valuation ratios
P/E
17.03
10.49
14.24
P/CEPS
17.93
11.86
0
P/B
3.9
1.54
2.46
EV/EBIDTA
24.73
14.75
0
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
36.54
Tax payout
-22.44
-21.78
0
-25.71
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
26.42
36.39
0
32.84
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-53.78
-24.73
0
-44.92
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-11,284.62
-4,642.08
0
0
Net debt / equity
-0.23
-0.07
-0.07
-0.09
Net debt / op. profit
-0.98
-0.6
0
-0.6
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-12.02
-21.01
0
-17.03
Other costs
-26.34
-39.43
0
-28.56
No Record Found
