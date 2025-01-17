iifl-logo-icon 1
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd Key Ratios

1,597.9
(-0.33%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Central Depository Services (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

52.72

0

-100

18.84

Op profit growth

137.96

0

-100

24.25

EBIT growth

90.17

0

-100

18.69

Net profit growth

88.72

0

-100

-5.73

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

61.62

39.55

0

54.39

EBIT margin

75.51

60.64

0

79.83

Net profit margin

58.28

47.16

0

58.75

RoCE

30.36

19.52

0

22.18

RoNW

6.25

4.01

0

4.23

RoA

5.85

3.79

0

4.08

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

19.26

10.21

9.92

8.29

Dividend per share

9

4.5

3.5

3

Cash EPS

18.29

9.03

0

7.85

Book value per share

83.94

69.28

57.29

51.03

Valuation ratios

P/E

17.03

10.49

14.24

P/CEPS

17.93

11.86

0

P/B

3.9

1.54

2.46

EV/EBIDTA

24.73

14.75

0

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

36.54

Tax payout

-22.44

-21.78

0

-25.71

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

26.42

36.39

0

32.84

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-53.78

-24.73

0

-44.92

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-11,284.62

-4,642.08

0

0

Net debt / equity

-0.23

-0.07

-0.07

-0.09

Net debt / op. profit

-0.98

-0.6

0

-0.6

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-12.02

-21.01

0

-17.03

Other costs

-26.34

-39.43

0

-28.56

