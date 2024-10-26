iifl-logo-icon 1
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd Board Meeting

C D S L CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
CDSL has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting scheduled to be held on October 26, 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 2024. Central Depository Services (India) Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)
Board Meeting13 Sep 202413 Sep 2024
CDSL has informed the Exchange regarding the Boards approval for appointment of Shri Nehal Vora, as MD and CEO of the Company.
Board Meeting3 Aug 202417 Jul 2024
CDSL has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on August 03, 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 2024. CDSL has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024, and additional investment in India International Bullion Holding IFSC Limited (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/08/2024)
Board Meeting2 Jul 202427 Jun 2024
CDSL has informed the Exchange regarding the Trading Window closure pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 for the issuance of Bonus Shares. CDSL has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 02, 2024, have considered and recommended the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 to the eligible Shareholders of the Company as on Record Date, subject to the approval of the Shareholders. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/07/2024)
Board Meeting4 May 202415 Apr 2024
To consider and approve the Financial Results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and recommend Final Dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Central Depository Services (India) Limited has recommended a special dividend of Rs. 3 per equity share to commemorate the 25-year silver jubilee celebrations. Central Depository Services (India) Limited has recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 19 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 04/05/2024)
Board Meeting3 Feb 202413 Jan 2024
CENTRAL DEPOSITORY SERVICES (INDIA) LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 03-Feb-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial results of the Company for the Quarterly ended December 2023. Central Depository Services (India) Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and approved the alteration of Articles of Association of the Company. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/02/2024)

