Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Half Yearly Results

301.6
(-2.57%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

14,451.32

9,323.8

12,743.06

8,340.58

12,401.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

14,451.32

9,323.8

12,743.06

8,340.58

12,401.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3,807.09

695.74

471.7

1,589.44

864.55

Total Income

18,258.41

10,019.54

13,214.76

9,930.02

13,265.89

Total Expenditure

13,164.18

8,136.61

11,889.44

10,519.02

11,300.6

PBIDT

5,094.23

1,882.93

1,325.32

-589

1,965.29

Interest

942.18

1,129.34

1,180.73

1,299.77

1,093.69

PBDT

4,152.05

753.59

144.59

-1,888.77

871.6

Depreciation

702.89

744.98

757.77

733.28

715.22

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3.26

8.8

3.23

-4.8

5.41

Deferred Tax

-11.84

26.81

2.15

11.33

-4.57

Reported Profit After Tax

3,457.74

-27

-618.56

-2,628.58

155.54

Minority Interest After NP

253.01

243.14

217.54

361.94

295.19

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3,848.79

-641.74

-966.92

-2,972.77

-248.41

Extra-ordinary Items

3,652.98

344.58

-351.77

-2,392.66

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

195.81

-986.32

-615.15

-580.11

-248.41

EPS (Unit Curr.)

97.16

0

-27

0

-9.45

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

396.17

396.17

396.17

351.83

263.03

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

35.25

20.19

10.4

-7.06

15.84

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

23.92

-0.28

-4.85

-31.51

1.25

Reliance Infra.: Related NEWS

Reliance Infrastructure Ordered to Pay ₹494 Crore in EPC Dispute

Reliance Infrastructure Ordered to Pay ₹494 Crore in EPC Dispute

23 Dec 2024|03:32 PM

Reliance Infrastructure accepted the judgement through a regulatory filing wherein it mentioned that it was reviewing the details of the award.

Read More
Reliance Infra Resolves ₹271 Crore Debt with Yes Bank

Reliance Infra Resolves ₹271 Crore Debt with Yes Bank

27 Nov 2024|12:37 PM

It further ensured that the debt completely owed by JRTR was fully repaid to Yes Bank, thus freeing a considerable burden on the subsidiary's books.

Read More
Reliance Infra to Build India’s Largest Defence Project in Ratnagiri

Reliance Infra to Build India’s Largest Defence Project in Ratnagiri

22 Oct 2024|10:18 PM

This greenfield initiative represents the largest private sector defence project in India, with an estimated investment of ₹10,000 crore over the next decade.

Read More
Reliance Infra to Raise ₹6,000 Crore Through QIP, Preferential Allotment

Reliance Infra to Raise ₹6,000 Crore Through QIP, Preferential Allotment

21 Oct 2024|12:45 PM

This preferential issue is expected to boost Reliance Infrastructure’s net worth from ₹9,000 Crore to ₹12,000 Crore and significantly reduce its debt.

Read More
Reliance to build solar, hydro projects in Bhutan

Reliance to build solar, hydro projects in Bhutan

3 Oct 2024|10:51 AM

The Indian group has established a new company, Reliance Enterprises, to engage in Bhutan's renewable and green energy sector.

Read More
Reliance Infra zooms as Calcutta HC upholds ₹780 Crore arbitration win

Reliance Infra zooms as Calcutta HC upholds ₹780 Crore arbitration win

30 Sep 2024|03:27 PM

The project was delayed due to conflicts and other issues, prompting DVC to seek damages from Reliance Infrastructure.

Read More
Reliance Infra approves ₹6,000 Crore QIP

Reliance Infra approves ₹6,000 Crore QIP

20 Sep 2024|05:35 PM

The business expects the preferred issuance to increase its net worth from over ₹9,000 Crore to over ₹12,000 Crore.

Read More
Reliance Power, Reliance Infrastructure shares zooms ~7%

Reliance Power, Reliance Infrastructure shares zooms ~7%

19 Sep 2024|05:20 PM

VIPL ceases to be a subsidiary of the company, and the company's entire obligations as a guarantor on behalf of VIPL are fully settled.

Read More
Reliance Infra Dramatically Reduces Debt

Reliance Infra Dramatically Reduces Debt

18 Sep 2024|11:46 AM

The company's share price moved significantly, trading at Rs 252.15 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), up 7% as of 10.15 a.m.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

18 Sep 2024|08:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: REC, Torrent Power, Infosys, Biocon, etc.

Read More

