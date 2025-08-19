Reliance Infra Bags NHPC LoA for 390 MW Solar, 780 MWh BESS

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. on Tuesday said it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from state-owned NHPC Ltd. for developing a 390 MW interstate transmission system (ISTS)-connected solar power project integrated with a 780 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).
The project, awarded at a competitive tariff of ₹3.13/kWh, will add 700 MWp of solar DC capacity and 780 MWh of battery storage to the Reliance Group’s renewable portfolio. Once commissioned, it will strengthen the group’s position as a leader in integrated clean energy solutions, the company said in a statement.
Expanding Clean Energy Portfolio
With this win, the Reliance Group’s clean energy pipeline now exceeds 3 GWp of solar DC capacity and over 3.5 GWh of BESS capacity, making it India’s largest integrated Solar + BESS player. Reliance Power, part of the Reliance Group, already has nearly 2.5 GWp of solar and 2.5 GWh of BESS capacity in its portfolio.
NHPC Tender Details
The project is part of NHPC’s broader 1,200 MW solar plus 600 MW / 2,400 MWh BESS ISTS-connected tender. The tender attracted strong participation, with 15 entities bidding and 14 qualifying for the e-reverse auction. It was oversubscribed by nearly four times, reflecting the growing demand for dispatchable renewable energy solutions in India’s energy transition journey.
