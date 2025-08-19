iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Reliance Infra Bags NHPC LoA for 390 MW Solar, 780 MWh BESS

19 Aug 2025 , 03:34 PM

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. on Tuesday said it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from state-owned NHPC Ltd. for developing a 390 MW interstate transmission system (ISTS)-connected solar power project integrated with a 780 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

The project, awarded at a competitive tariff of ₹3.13/kWh, will add 700 MWp of solar DC capacity and 780 MWh of battery storage to the Reliance Group’s renewable portfolio. Once commissioned, it will strengthen the group’s position as a leader in integrated clean energy solutions, the company said in a statement.

Expanding Clean Energy Portfolio
With this win, the Reliance Group’s clean energy pipeline now exceeds 3 GWp of solar DC capacity and over 3.5 GWh of BESS capacity, making it India’s largest integrated Solar + BESS player. Reliance Power, part of the Reliance Group, already has nearly 2.5 GWp of solar and 2.5 GWh of BESS capacity in its portfolio.

NHPC Tender Details
The project is part of NHPC’s broader 1,200 MW solar plus 600 MW / 2,400 MWh BESS ISTS-connected tender. The tender attracted strong participation, with 15 entities bidding and 14 qualifying for the e-reverse auction. It was oversubscribed by nearly four times, reflecting the growing demand for dispatchable renewable energy solutions in India’s energy transition journey.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • interstate transmission system
  • Letter of Award
  • LOA
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Mangal Electrical Industries IPO: Check details here

Mangal Electrical Industries IPO: Check details here

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2025|04:52 PM
VA Tech Wabag Bags Second 5-Year O&M Order from Bahrain’s Ministry of Works

VA Tech Wabag Bags Second 5-Year O&M Order from Bahrain’s Ministry of Works

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2025|02:44 PM
India’s Natural Gas Import Bill Falls 9.4% to $4.8 Billion in April–July FY26

India’s Natural Gas Import Bill Falls 9.4% to $4.8 Billion in April–July FY26

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2025|02:33 PM
Ola Electric zooms over 20% in 2 sessions

Ola Electric zooms over 20% in 2 sessions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2025|02:08 PM
Shreeji Shipping - An Integrated Logistics & Shipping Firm

Shreeji Shipping - An Integrated Logistics & Shipping Firm

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2025|01:20 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.