|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results (both standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 of the Financial Year 2024-25. Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Oct 2024
|26 Sep 2024
|RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Sep 2024
|16 Sep 2024
|RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Quarterly Results Outcome Of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|Audited Results Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|RELIANCE INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results (both standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 of the Financial Year 2023-24. Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
Reliance Infrastructure accepted the judgement through a regulatory filing wherein it mentioned that it was reviewing the details of the award.Read More
It further ensured that the debt completely owed by JRTR was fully repaid to Yes Bank, thus freeing a considerable burden on the subsidiary's books.Read More
This greenfield initiative represents the largest private sector defence project in India, with an estimated investment of ₹10,000 crore over the next decade.Read More
This preferential issue is expected to boost Reliance Infrastructure’s net worth from ₹9,000 Crore to ₹12,000 Crore and significantly reduce its debt.Read More
The Indian group has established a new company, Reliance Enterprises, to engage in Bhutan's renewable and green energy sector.Read More
The project was delayed due to conflicts and other issues, prompting DVC to seek damages from Reliance Infrastructure.Read More
The business expects the preferred issuance to increase its net worth from over ₹9,000 Crore to over ₹12,000 Crore.Read More
VIPL ceases to be a subsidiary of the company, and the company's entire obligations as a guarantor on behalf of VIPL are fully settled.Read More
The company's share price moved significantly, trading at Rs 252.15 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), up 7% as of 10.15 a.m.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: REC, Torrent Power, Infosys, Biocon, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
