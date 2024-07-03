iifl-logo-icon 1
Astec Lifesciences Ltd Share Price

1,127.85
(-3.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:24:54 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,219.9
  • Day's High1,223
  • 52 Wk High1,474.4
  • Prev. Close1,164.1
  • Day's Low1,116.3
  • 52 Wk Low 825.05
  • Turnover (lac)1,399.28
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value148.06
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,211.87
  • Div. Yield0.13
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Astec Lifesciences Ltd KEY RATIOS

Astec Lifesciences Ltd Corporate Action

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

arrow

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 May, 2024

arrow

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Astec Lifesciences Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Astec Lifesciences Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:47 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.74%

Non-Promoter- 5.04%

Institutions: 5.04%

Non-Institutions: 28.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Astec Lifesciences Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.61

19.61

19.6

19.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

349.07

399.19

376.38

289.12

Net Worth

368.68

418.8

395.98

308.71

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

676.56

554.87

522.22

367.58

yoy growth (%)

21.93

6.25

42.06

23.33

Raw materials

-386.81

-342.05

-338.16

-235.04

As % of sales

57.17

61.64

64.75

63.94

Employee costs

-50.31

-38.34

-29.92

-21.7

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

121.04

88.67

61.27

51.52

Depreciation

-34.41

-25.71

-23.22

-14.67

Tax paid

-31.22

-23.97

-13.8

-20.7

Working capital

149.03

43.21

-5.77

-13.19

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.93

6.25

42.06

23.33

Op profit growth

38.18

30.86

23.93

10.37

EBIT growth

39.23

26.44

18.86

20.84

Net profit growth

38.83

36.27

35.74

83.14

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

458.18

628.17

676.57

554.87

522.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

458.18

628.17

676.57

554.87

522.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.64

13.06

10.47

7.92

11.93

Astec Lifesciences Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

3,668.4

28.8655,625.93558.50.412,131.2631.65

UPL Ltd

UPL

529.55

490.4239,755.931470.191,090102.05

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

536.95

55.4426,816.6190.841.1971.3554.34

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

5,627.3

43.6425,297136.32.481,737.6685.82

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

836.55

31.297,546.044.030.36589.58233.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Astec Lifesciences Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Ashok V Hiremath

Chairman (Non-Executive)

N B Godrej

Non Executive Director

Balram Yadav

Independent Director

Vijay Kashinath Khot

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tejashree Pradhan

Independent Director

Govindan Ramakrishna Rishinaradamangalam

Independent Director

Dhekne Vasant Nandkumar

Independent Director

Anjali Rajesh Gupta

Non Executive Director

BURJIS GODREJ

Non Executive Director

Ganapati D Yadav

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Astec Lifesciences Ltd

Summary

Astec LifeSciences Ltd is a producer of agrochemicals and pharmaceutical intermediates. The company manufactures a wide range of Agrochemical active ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates. They are having manufacturing facilities located at two locations in Maharashtra, India comprising of three units viz. one unit at Dombivli, Maharashtra and two units at Mahad, Maharashtra (Unit 1 and Unit 2). They are exporting their products to East Asia, Europe, Middle East, and USA.The business of the company comprises of the two major segments, namely Agrochemicals and Pharmaceuticals. Under the Agrochemical segment, the company manufactures active ingredients, intermediates and formulations. Active ingredients are sold to crop protection formulators. Intermediates are supplied to technical grade product manufacturers. Formulations are sold in bulk quantities to companies engaged in retail marketing. Under the Pharmaceutical segment, the company carries out manufacturing of intermediates which are supplied to Active Pharma Ingredients (API) manufacturers.Astec LifeSciences Ltd was incorporated on January 25, 1994 as a private limited company with the name Urshila Traders Pvt Ltd. The company was originally promoted by Reena Bagai and Avita Fernandes. Their shareholding was purchased by Ashok Hiremath and Pratap Garud on February 11, 1994. In August 19, 1994, the name of the company was changed from Urshila Traders Pvt Ltd to Astec Chemicals Pvt Ltd.In August 1994, the company sta
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Astec Lifesciences Ltd share price today?

The Astec Lifesciences Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1127.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Astec Lifesciences Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Astec Lifesciences Ltd is ₹2211.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Astec Lifesciences Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Astec Lifesciences Ltd is 0 and 7.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Astec Lifesciences Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Astec Lifesciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Astec Lifesciences Ltd is ₹825.05 and ₹1474.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Astec Lifesciences Ltd?

Astec Lifesciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.61%, 3 Years at -7.54%, 1 Year at 6.17%, 6 Month at -17.84%, 3 Month at -0.27% and 1 Month at 7.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Astec Lifesciences Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Astec Lifesciences Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.75 %
Institutions - 5.04 %
Public - 28.21 %

