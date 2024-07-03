Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAgro Chemicals
Open₹1,219.9
Prev. Close₹1,164.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,399.28
Day's High₹1,223
Day's Low₹1,116.3
52 Week's High₹1,474.4
52 Week's Low₹825.05
Book Value₹148.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,211.87
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0.13
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.61
19.61
19.6
19.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
349.07
399.19
376.38
289.12
Net Worth
368.68
418.8
395.98
308.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
676.56
554.87
522.22
367.58
yoy growth (%)
21.93
6.25
42.06
23.33
Raw materials
-386.81
-342.05
-338.16
-235.04
As % of sales
57.17
61.64
64.75
63.94
Employee costs
-50.31
-38.34
-29.92
-21.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
121.04
88.67
61.27
51.52
Depreciation
-34.41
-25.71
-23.22
-14.67
Tax paid
-31.22
-23.97
-13.8
-20.7
Working capital
149.03
43.21
-5.77
-13.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.93
6.25
42.06
23.33
Op profit growth
38.18
30.86
23.93
10.37
EBIT growth
39.23
26.44
18.86
20.84
Net profit growth
38.83
36.27
35.74
83.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
458.18
628.17
676.57
554.87
522.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
458.18
628.17
676.57
554.87
522.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.64
13.06
10.47
7.92
11.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
3,668.4
|28.86
|55,625.93
|558.5
|0.41
|2,131.2
|631.65
UPL Ltd
UPL
529.55
|490.42
|39,755.93
|147
|0.19
|1,090
|102.05
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
536.95
|55.44
|26,816.6
|190.84
|1.1
|971.35
|54.34
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,627.3
|43.64
|25,297
|136.3
|2.48
|1,737.6
|685.82
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
836.55
|31.29
|7,546.04
|4.03
|0.36
|589.58
|233.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Ashok V Hiremath
Chairman (Non-Executive)
N B Godrej
Non Executive Director
Balram Yadav
Independent Director
Vijay Kashinath Khot
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tejashree Pradhan
Independent Director
Govindan Ramakrishna Rishinaradamangalam
Independent Director
Dhekne Vasant Nandkumar
Independent Director
Anjali Rajesh Gupta
Non Executive Director
BURJIS GODREJ
Non Executive Director
Ganapati D Yadav
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Astec Lifesciences Ltd
Summary
Astec LifeSciences Ltd is a producer of agrochemicals and pharmaceutical intermediates. The company manufactures a wide range of Agrochemical active ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates. They are having manufacturing facilities located at two locations in Maharashtra, India comprising of three units viz. one unit at Dombivli, Maharashtra and two units at Mahad, Maharashtra (Unit 1 and Unit 2). They are exporting their products to East Asia, Europe, Middle East, and USA.The business of the company comprises of the two major segments, namely Agrochemicals and Pharmaceuticals. Under the Agrochemical segment, the company manufactures active ingredients, intermediates and formulations. Active ingredients are sold to crop protection formulators. Intermediates are supplied to technical grade product manufacturers. Formulations are sold in bulk quantities to companies engaged in retail marketing. Under the Pharmaceutical segment, the company carries out manufacturing of intermediates which are supplied to Active Pharma Ingredients (API) manufacturers.Astec LifeSciences Ltd was incorporated on January 25, 1994 as a private limited company with the name Urshila Traders Pvt Ltd. The company was originally promoted by Reena Bagai and Avita Fernandes. Their shareholding was purchased by Ashok Hiremath and Pratap Garud on February 11, 1994. In August 19, 1994, the name of the company was changed from Urshila Traders Pvt Ltd to Astec Chemicals Pvt Ltd.In August 1994, the company sta
Read More
The Astec Lifesciences Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1127.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Astec Lifesciences Ltd is ₹2211.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Astec Lifesciences Ltd is 0 and 7.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Astec Lifesciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Astec Lifesciences Ltd is ₹825.05 and ₹1474.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Astec Lifesciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.61%, 3 Years at -7.54%, 1 Year at 6.17%, 6 Month at -17.84%, 3 Month at -0.27% and 1 Month at 7.19%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.