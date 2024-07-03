Summary

Astec LifeSciences Ltd is a producer of agrochemicals and pharmaceutical intermediates. The company manufactures a wide range of Agrochemical active ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates. They are having manufacturing facilities located at two locations in Maharashtra, India comprising of three units viz. one unit at Dombivli, Maharashtra and two units at Mahad, Maharashtra (Unit 1 and Unit 2). They are exporting their products to East Asia, Europe, Middle East, and USA.The business of the company comprises of the two major segments, namely Agrochemicals and Pharmaceuticals. Under the Agrochemical segment, the company manufactures active ingredients, intermediates and formulations. Active ingredients are sold to crop protection formulators. Intermediates are supplied to technical grade product manufacturers. Formulations are sold in bulk quantities to companies engaged in retail marketing. Under the Pharmaceutical segment, the company carries out manufacturing of intermediates which are supplied to Active Pharma Ingredients (API) manufacturers.Astec LifeSciences Ltd was incorporated on January 25, 1994 as a private limited company with the name Urshila Traders Pvt Ltd. The company was originally promoted by Reena Bagai and Avita Fernandes. Their shareholding was purchased by Ashok Hiremath and Pratap Garud on February 11, 1994. In August 19, 1994, the name of the company was changed from Urshila Traders Pvt Ltd to Astec Chemicals Pvt Ltd.In August 1994, the company sta

