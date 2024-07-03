Astec Lifesciences Ltd Summary

Astec LifeSciences Ltd is a producer of agrochemicals and pharmaceutical intermediates. The company manufactures a wide range of Agrochemical active ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates. They are having manufacturing facilities located at two locations in Maharashtra, India comprising of three units viz. one unit at Dombivli, Maharashtra and two units at Mahad, Maharashtra (Unit 1 and Unit 2). They are exporting their products to East Asia, Europe, Middle East, and USA.The business of the company comprises of the two major segments, namely Agrochemicals and Pharmaceuticals. Under the Agrochemical segment, the company manufactures active ingredients, intermediates and formulations. Active ingredients are sold to crop protection formulators. Intermediates are supplied to technical grade product manufacturers. Formulations are sold in bulk quantities to companies engaged in retail marketing. Under the Pharmaceutical segment, the company carries out manufacturing of intermediates which are supplied to Active Pharma Ingredients (API) manufacturers.Astec LifeSciences Ltd was incorporated on January 25, 1994 as a private limited company with the name Urshila Traders Pvt Ltd. The company was originally promoted by Reena Bagai and Avita Fernandes. Their shareholding was purchased by Ashok Hiremath and Pratap Garud on February 11, 1994. In August 19, 1994, the name of the company was changed from Urshila Traders Pvt Ltd to Astec Chemicals Pvt Ltd.In August 1994, the company started their first manufacturing unit by acquiring a sick unit in Dombivli, Maharashtra having an installed capacity of 120 MT for the manufacture of Dicap, a pharmaceutical intermediate. In May 2001, they were awarded ISO 9002 Certification by International Standards Certification Pty Limited, Australia.In February 18, 2002, the company entered into an agreement with Behram Chemicals Pvt Ltd with a view to expand their operations for using and operating their manufacturing facilities located at Mahad in Maharashtra. Behram Chemicals Pvt Ltd was engaged in manufacture of chemicals and pesticides with installed capacity of 130 MT.During the year 2003-04, the company expanded the total installed capacity of their units (Dombivli and Mahad) from 250 MT to 500 MT. In the year 2004, they acquired a plot of land located at Mahad, Maharashtra. In May 2005, they set up a new manufacturing facility as an Export Oriented Unit (as Unit 2), which is adjacent to Unit 1 with an installed capacity of 1000 MT. With the commissioning of Unit 2, the companys total installed capacity increased to 1500 MT.In March 2006, the name of the company was changed from Astec Chemicals Pvt Ltd to Astec LifeSciences Pvt Ltd. In April 2006, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Astec LifeSciences Ltd. During the year 2006-07, the company further expanded their total capacities to 2000 MT. In January 2007, they established Astec Europe in Tournai, Belgium.During the year 2007-08, the company increased the production capacity of Agro & Pharma Intermediates by 500 MT to 2500 MT In April 2007, Behram Chemicals Pvt Ltd became the subsidiary of the company by the acquisition of 65.63% equity by the company vide Share Purchase Agreement.During the year 2008-09, the company increased the production capacity of Agro & Pharma Intermediates by 300 MT to 2800 MT. They established a relationship with a major multinational for supply of one of our products into the global supply chain.During the year 2009-10, the company increased the production capacity of Agro & Pharma Intermediates by 350 MT to 3150 MT. They also introduced new measures to improve EHS performance. In December 2009, the company has bagged orders worth Rs 7 crore from Syngenta India and Nufarm, which are amongst the worlds top ten largest agrochemical manufacturing companies. In June 2010, the company entered into a long term mutually exclusive confidential contract to supply an herbicide to a multinational agrochemical major. In August 2010, the company acquired land in MIDC Mahad area admeasuring 40000 sq mtrs with a view to set up additional manufacturing facilities on the new site.In August 27, 2010, the companys Chairman & Managing Director, Ashok V Hiremath was awarded Prestigious Business Excellence Award by the Indo-Thai Entrepreneurs Summit Bangkok, Thailand for his outstanding contribution towards progress and development of Indian Economy and Society.The Company incorporated a 100% wholly owned subsidiary, Astec CropCare Pvt. Ltd. to start the business of trading in agrochemicals and pesticides formulations to sell products. It made investments to increase the capacity of its manufacturing facility and to improvc the quality of products in Mahad. Work was started on construction of new 40000 sq m site at Mahad in Apr 11. During the year 2012-13, the Company has set-up a new subsidiary namely, Comercializadora Agricola Agroastrachem Cia Ltda in Bagota, Columbia.During period 2015-16, Godrej Agrovet Limited acquired 45.29% of the Equity Share Capital of the Company from its ex-Promoters through an off-market transaction on 12th October, 2015 and consequently, the Company became a subsidiary of Godrej Agrovet Limited with effect from 6th November, 2015. Godrej Agrovet Limited got listed on the Stock Exchanges, viz., BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited on 16th October, 2017.During Financial Year 2020-21, Company sold off its entire equity stake in Astec Europe Sprl (a 50.10% subsidiary of Company in Belgium, Europe), in terms of a Share Purchase Agreement executed on 31st August 2020. Accordingly, Astec Europe Sprl ceased to be a subsidiary of Company with effect from 1st September, 2020.During the Financial Year 2021-22, Company also commissioned its new herbicide plant and completed first batch of CMO product. It commercialized two new CMO products and a new production process for an enterprise product.In April 2023, Company inaugurated a state-of-the-art Research & Development (R&D) Centre, named Adi Godrej Centre for Chemical Research and Development in Rabale, Maharashtra.