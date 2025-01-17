Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.93
6.17
42.17
23.07
Op profit growth
38.11
30.96
23.81
10.24
EBIT growth
38.75
26.87
18.84
20.62
Net profit growth
38.14
36.91
36.11
82.57
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
22.77
20.1
16.29
18.71
EBIT margin
19.24
16.9
14.14
16.92
Net profit margin
13.28
11.72
9.09
9.49
RoCE
21.95
21.97
22.72
22.02
RoNW
6.36
5.85
5.7
5.67
RoA
3.78
3.8
3.65
3.08
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
45.86
33.22
24.29
17.94
Dividend per share
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
Cash EPS
28.32
20.11
12.44
10.35
Book value per share
202.32
157.84
126
86.87
Valuation ratios
P/E
38.21
30.11
16.46
32.42
P/CEPS
61.87
49.73
32.14
56.17
P/B
8.66
6.33
3.17
6.69
EV/EBIDTA
22.55
17.95
9.06
16.37
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
1.26
10.11
Tax payout
-25.79
-26.94
-22.53
-40.09
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
124.29
114.45
99.17
116.08
Inventory days
79.04
74.74
69.72
71.5
Creditor days
-111.07
-136.08
-126.13
-95.89
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-14.37
-19.74
-5.87
-5.83
Net debt / equity
0.69
0.6
0.39
0.72
Net debt / op. profit
1.79
1.66
1.14
1.78
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-57.17
-61.64
-64.77
-63.94
Employee costs
-7.43
-6.91
-5.72
-5.9
Other costs
-12.61
-11.33
-13.19
-11.43
