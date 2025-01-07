Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
676.56
554.87
522.22
367.58
yoy growth (%)
21.93
6.25
42.06
23.33
Raw materials
-386.81
-342.05
-338.16
-235.04
As % of sales
57.17
61.64
64.75
63.94
Employee costs
-50.31
-38.34
-29.92
-21.7
As % of sales
7.43
6.91
5.72
5.9
Other costs
-85.35
-62.96
-68.93
-42.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.61
11.34
13.2
11.44
Operating profit
154.08
111.5
85.2
68.75
OPM
22.77
20.09
16.31
18.7
Depreciation
-34.41
-25.71
-23.22
-14.67
Interest expense
-9.09
-4.79
-12.63
-10.65
Other income
10.46
7.67
11.93
8.1
Profit before tax
121.04
88.67
61.27
51.52
Taxes
-31.22
-23.97
-13.8
-20.7
Tax rate
-25.79
-27.04
-22.52
-40.18
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
89.81
64.69
47.47
30.81
Exceptional items
0
0
0
4.15
Net profit
89.81
64.69
47.47
34.97
yoy growth (%)
38.83
36.27
35.74
83.14
NPM
13.27
11.65
9.09
9.51
