Astec Lifesciences Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,212.7
(-0.54%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:34:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

676.56

554.87

522.22

367.58

yoy growth (%)

21.93

6.25

42.06

23.33

Raw materials

-386.81

-342.05

-338.16

-235.04

As % of sales

57.17

61.64

64.75

63.94

Employee costs

-50.31

-38.34

-29.92

-21.7

As % of sales

7.43

6.91

5.72

5.9

Other costs

-85.35

-62.96

-68.93

-42.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.61

11.34

13.2

11.44

Operating profit

154.08

111.5

85.2

68.75

OPM

22.77

20.09

16.31

18.7

Depreciation

-34.41

-25.71

-23.22

-14.67

Interest expense

-9.09

-4.79

-12.63

-10.65

Other income

10.46

7.67

11.93

8.1

Profit before tax

121.04

88.67

61.27

51.52

Taxes

-31.22

-23.97

-13.8

-20.7

Tax rate

-25.79

-27.04

-22.52

-40.18

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

89.81

64.69

47.47

30.81

Exceptional items

0

0

0

4.15

Net profit

89.81

64.69

47.47

34.97

yoy growth (%)

38.83

36.27

35.74

83.14

NPM

13.27

11.65

9.09

9.51

