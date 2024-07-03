iifl-logo-icon 1
Astec Lifesciences Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1,160.35
(-6.86%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

304.43

501.19

404.58

382.95

342.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

304.43

501.19

404.58

382.95

342.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.6

10.49

3.66

6.37

6.69

Total Income

308.03

511.68

408.25

389.32

348.73

Total Expenditure

323.05

430.34

315.97

309.59

299.55

PBIDT

-15.02

81.34

92.27

79.74

49.18

Interest

18.55

14.32

5.74

3.71

10.45

PBDT

-33.58

67.02

86.54

76.02

38.74

Depreciation

27.25

25.89

23.72

19.13

17.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.03

1.04

15.08

15.51

6.39

Deferred Tax

-14.92

9.52

0.92

0.28

-1.02

Reported Profit After Tax

-45.93

30.57

46.82

41.1

16.35

Minority Interest After NP

0.03

0.02

0.02

0.01

0.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-45.96

30.55

46.8

41.09

16.34

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-45.96

30.55

46.8

41.09

16.34

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-23.44

15.58

23.89

21

8.35

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.61

19.61

19.59

19.58

19.57

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-4.93

16.22

22.8

20.82

14.37

PBDTM(%)

-11.03

13.37

21.39

19.85

11.32

PATM(%)

-15.08

6.09

11.57

10.73

4.78

