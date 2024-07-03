Astec Lifesciences Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
304.43
501.19
404.58
382.95
342.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
304.43
501.19
404.58
382.95
342.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.6
10.49
3.66
6.37
6.69
Total Income
308.03
511.68
408.25
389.32
348.73
Total Expenditure
323.05
430.34
315.97
309.59
299.55
PBIDT
-15.02
81.34
92.27
79.74
49.18
Interest
18.55
14.32
5.74
3.71
10.45
PBDT
-33.58
67.02
86.54
76.02
38.74
Depreciation
27.25
25.89
23.72
19.13
17.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.03
1.04
15.08
15.51
6.39
Deferred Tax
-14.92
9.52
0.92
0.28
-1.02
Reported Profit After Tax
-45.93
30.57
46.82
41.1
16.35
Minority Interest After NP
0.03
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-45.96
30.55
46.8
41.09
16.34
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-45.96
30.55
46.8
41.09
16.34
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-23.44
15.58
23.89
21
8.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.61
19.61
19.59
19.58
19.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-4.93
16.22
22.8
20.82
14.37
PBDTM(%)
-11.03
13.37
21.39
19.85
11.32
PATM(%)
-15.08
6.09
11.57
10.73
4.78
