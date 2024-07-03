Astec Lifesciences Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
98.55
69.37
153.75
50.79
110.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
98.55
69.37
153.75
50.79
110.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2
0.92
2.05
0.91
0.98
Total Income
100.54
70.3
155.8
51.7
111.77
Total Expenditure
118.28
115.63
141.04
69.13
114.21
PBIDT
-17.74
-45.33
14.76
-17.42
-2.44
Interest
9.33
7.04
6.67
6.09
5.99
PBDT
-27.07
-52.37
8.08
-23.52
-8.44
Depreciation
11.47
9.27
9.01
8.7
9.16
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax
0
-21.93
0.03
-7.9
-4.19
Reported Profit After Tax
-38.55
-39.72
-0.96
-24.33
-13.42
Minority Interest After NP
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-38.56
-39.72
-0.97
-24.33
-13.43
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-38.56
-39.72
-0.97
-24.33
-13.43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-19.66
-20.26
-0.5
-12.41
-6.85
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.61
19.61
19.61
19.61
19.61
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-18
-65.34
9.6
-34.29
-2.2
PBDTM(%)
-27.46
-75.49
5.25
-46.3
-7.61
PATM(%)
-39.11
-57.25
-0.62
-47.9
-12.11
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.