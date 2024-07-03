iifl-logo-icon 1
Astec Lifesciences Ltd Quarterly Results

1,245.8
(2.17%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

98.55

69.37

153.75

50.79

110.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

98.55

69.37

153.75

50.79

110.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2

0.92

2.05

0.91

0.98

Total Income

100.54

70.3

155.8

51.7

111.77

Total Expenditure

118.28

115.63

141.04

69.13

114.21

PBIDT

-17.74

-45.33

14.76

-17.42

-2.44

Interest

9.33

7.04

6.67

6.09

5.99

PBDT

-27.07

-52.37

8.08

-23.52

-8.44

Depreciation

11.47

9.27

9.01

8.7

9.16

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax

0

-21.93

0.03

-7.9

-4.19

Reported Profit After Tax

-38.55

-39.72

-0.96

-24.33

-13.42

Minority Interest After NP

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-38.56

-39.72

-0.97

-24.33

-13.43

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-38.56

-39.72

-0.97

-24.33

-13.43

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-19.66

-20.26

-0.5

-12.41

-6.85

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.61

19.61

19.61

19.61

19.61

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-18

-65.34

9.6

-34.29

-2.2

PBDTM(%)

-27.46

-75.49

5.25

-46.3

-7.61

PATM(%)

-39.11

-57.25

-0.62

-47.9

-12.11

QUICKLINKS FOR Astec Lifesciences Ltd

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

