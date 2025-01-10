Astec Lifesciences Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.61
19.61
19.6
19.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
349.07
399.19
376.38
289.12
Net Worth
368.68
418.8
395.98
308.71
Minority Interest
Debt
494.01
341.38
279.66
187.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.72
20.92
8.03
5.42
Total Liabilities
869.41
781.1
683.67
501.69
Fixed Assets
550.82
444.95
362.71
328.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.43
0.43
0.43
0.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
316.76
334.34
318.73
171.31
Inventories
195.85
294.85
186.95
106.09
Inventory Days
100.85
69.78
Sundry Debtors
169
154.9
273.63
187.15
Debtor Days
147.62
123.1
Other Current Assets
56.65
82.34
71.19
54.28
Sundry Creditors
-89.29
-177.25
-190.24
-128.82
Creditor Days
102.63
84.73
Other Current Liabilities
-15.45
-20.5
-22.8
-47.39
Cash
1.39
1.38
1.81
1.56
Total Assets
869.4
781.1
683.68
501.68
