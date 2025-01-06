Astec Lifesciences Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
121.04
88.67
61.27
51.52
Depreciation
-34.41
-25.71
-23.22
-14.67
Tax paid
-31.22
-23.97
-13.8
-20.7
Working capital
149.03
43.21
-5.77
-13.19
Other operating items
Operating
204.43
82.18
18.47
2.95
Capital expenditure
161.59
44.54
121.26
25.71
Free cash flow
366.02
126.72
139.73
28.66
Equity raised
575.69
451.31
329.59
233.67
Investing
0
-0.06
0
0
Financing
431.22
238.85
205.73
176.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,372.93
816.83
675.06
438.44
