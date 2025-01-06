iifl-logo-icon 1
Astec Lifesciences Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,219.3
(4.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Astec Lifesciences Ltd

Astec Lifescienc FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

121.04

88.67

61.27

51.52

Depreciation

-34.41

-25.71

-23.22

-14.67

Tax paid

-31.22

-23.97

-13.8

-20.7

Working capital

149.03

43.21

-5.77

-13.19

Other operating items

Operating

204.43

82.18

18.47

2.95

Capital expenditure

161.59

44.54

121.26

25.71

Free cash flow

366.02

126.72

139.73

28.66

Equity raised

575.69

451.31

329.59

233.67

Investing

0

-0.06

0

0

Financing

431.22

238.85

205.73

176.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,372.93

816.83

675.06

438.44

