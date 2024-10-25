Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 25/10/2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated October 25, 2024.

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 29/07/2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Monday, July 29, 2024.

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 24 Apr 2024

Board Meeting 2 May 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 02/05/2024 to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 2nd May, 2024. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. Resignation of Chief Financial Officer with effect from the closure of business hours on 3rd May, 2024. Resignation of Mr. Vijay K. Khot, Independent Director of the Company with effect from closure of business hours on 2nd May, 2024. The 30th (Thirtieth) Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, 29th July, 2024, at 4.00 p.m. (IST) by Video Conference / Other Audio Visual Mode.

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024