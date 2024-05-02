|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Jul 2024
|2 May 2024
|AGM 29/07/2024 The 30th (Thirtieth) Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, 29th July, 2024, at 4.00 p.m. (IST) by Video Conference / Other Audio Visual Mode. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024) Kindly find enclosed the Outcome of the Annual General Meeting held on Monday, July 29, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024) Kindly find enclosed the voting results for the 30th AGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)
