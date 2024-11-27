CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
305.47
305.43
306.61
305.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,939.97
2,124.63
1,512.71
728.73
Net Worth
3,245.44
2,430.06
1,819.32
1,033.83
Minority Interest
Debt
15.4
17.01
310.4
952.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
124.33
131.53
0
0
Total Liabilities
3,385.17
2,578.6
2,129.72
1,986.47
Fixed Assets
916.4
799.87
792.49
811.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
994.61
302.77
343.03
303.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
277.13
565.7
622.69
733.41
Networking Capital
415.89
264.38
-41.76
-254.9
Inventories
689.62
490.46
446.77
381.92
Inventory Days
31.6
55.18
Sundry Debtors
1,463.88
1,229.72
889.48
521.67
Debtor Days
62.92
75.38
Other Current Assets
426.33
351.11
330.62
733.83
Sundry Creditors
-1,134.84
-937.22
-890.93
-995.56
Creditor Days
63.03
143.86
Other Current Liabilities
-1,029.1
-869.69
-817.7
-896.76
Cash
781.14
645.88
413.27
393.21
Total Assets
3,385.17
2,578.6
2,129.72
1,986.47
