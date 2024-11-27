Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5,159.18
2,525.89
3,169.48
4,981.01
yoy growth (%)
104.25
-20.3
-36.36
14.32
Raw materials
-3,732.66
-1,749.6
-2,179.55
-3,678.71
As % of sales
72.34
69.26
68.76
73.85
Employee costs
-287.52
-258.9
-322.93
-363.44
As % of sales
5.57
10.24
10.18
7.29
Other costs
-541.91
-402.9
-563.61
-593.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.5
15.95
17.78
11.91
Operating profit
597.09
114.49
103.39
345.22
OPM
11.57
4.53
3.26
6.93
Depreciation
-73.72
-81.21
-90.54
-102.1
Interest expense
-66.38
-166.25
-281.78
-213.98
Other income
45.04
42.17
56.88
198.08
Profit before tax
502.03
-90.8
-212.05
227.22
Taxes
-114.55
-134.59
110.62
-46.51
Tax rate
-22.81
148.22
-52.16
-20.46
Minorities and other
0
0
0
-52.03
Adj. profit
387.48
-225.39
-101.43
128.68
Exceptional items
239.58
914.38
-1,697.77
-453.4
Net profit
627.06
688.99
-1,799.2
-324.72
yoy growth (%)
-8.98
-138.29
454.07
-360.9
NPM
12.15
27.27
-56.76
-6.51
