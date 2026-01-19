iifl-logo

CG Power secures largest-ever ₹900 crore order for project in the US

19 Jan 2026 , 11:41 AM

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd announced that it has received a landmark order worth around ₹900 Crore ($99.2 million) from Tallgrass Integrated Logistics Solutions LLC, USA. This marked its entry into the fast-growing global data centre segment.

This is the largest single order ever won by CG Power. The contract is a direct export deal for supplying power transformers for a large-scale data centre project in the United States. The transformers will be customised to meet the high reliability, efficiency, and uptime requirements of hyperscale data centres.

As per the terms of agreement, CG will manufacture, design, and test these transformers at its facilities situated in India. The company expects to complete the delivery of this project over a 12-20 month period.

The order represents a strategic platform win for the company.

With this project, the company marks its entry into the expanding global data centre vertical and vouches its ability to deliver mission-critical technology solutions from India.

The company stated in its exchange filing that its selection for the project reflects its engineering capabilities, advanced manufacturing infrastructure and disciplined execution framework under its CG EDGE operating model, which focuses on translating strategy into consistent execution at scale.

At around 11.37 AM, CG Power was trading 5.22% higher at ₹591, against the previous close of ₹561.70 on NSE. The counter jumped to an intraday high of ₹607.

