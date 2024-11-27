Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
87.63
-41.99
-17.43
8.33
Op profit growth
509.87
-3,578.31
-100.67
-3.23
EBIT growth
639.53
-148.41
-148.44
-11.65
Net profit growth
-29.54
-159.97
85.53
137.11
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.78
3.62
-0.06
7.35
EBIT margin
10.71
2.71
-3.25
5.55
Net profit margin
16.4
43.69
-42.26
-18.8
RoCE
42.88
7.19
-4.57
5.58
RoNW
49.66
-31.73
-116.52
-8.33
RoA
16.41
28.89
-14.84
-4.72
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
6.33
9.56
-21.24
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
5.62
8.64
-37.82
-20.94
Book value per share
6.95
-0.62
-31.2
45.99
Valuation ratios
P/E
29.89
6.99
-0.24
0
P/CEPS
33.63
7.73
-0.13
-3.71
P/B
27.2
-106.12
-0.16
1.69
EV/EBIDTA
38.96
45.2
62.94
15.19
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-23.17
126.7
-24.15
-60.22
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
50.22
68.29
104.37
126.14
Inventory days
30.86
50.03
57.52
62.17
Creditor days
-72.38
-148.6
-107.14
-94.89
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-8.74
-0.4
0.51
-1.56
Net debt / equity
-0.12
-11.27
-1.28
0.9
Net debt / op. profit
-0.18
8.84
-813.8
5.74
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-70.77
-66.6
-65.13
-71.24
Employee costs
-6.78
-12.54
-16.96
-8.59
Other costs
-10.65
-17.22
-17.95
-12.8
The order, valued between ₹500 Crore to ₹600 Crore, is expected to be implemented during the next 12 months.Read More
On October 21, the firm reported financial results for the second quarter of FY25 and the six-month period ending September 30, 2024.Read More
This agreement follows a term sheet signed on December 14, 2023, outlining cooperative development ambitions.Read More
