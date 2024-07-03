CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2,412.69
2,227.52
2,191.72
1,978.75
2,001.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,412.69
2,227.52
2,191.72
1,978.75
2,001.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
29.1
33.15
48.11
579.11
44.51
Total Income
2,441.79
2,260.67
2,239.83
2,557.86
2,046.02
Total Expenditure
2,118.01
1,900.43
1,914.01
1,718.01
1,694.26
PBIDT
323.78
360.24
325.82
839.85
351.76
Interest
2.41
0.55
0.86
0.6
0.36
PBDT
321.37
359.69
324.96
839.25
351.4
Depreciation
27.57
24.02
24.05
23.72
22.86
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
50.08
50.64
-8.2
6.5
5.93
Deferred Tax
24.09
43.79
75.3
61.36
80.32
Reported Profit After Tax
219.63
241.24
233.81
747.67
242.29
Minority Interest After NP
-1.33
0.1
0.21
0.17
0.09
Net Profit after Minority Interest
220.96
241.14
233.6
747.5
242.2
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-4.59
551.07
18.62
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
220.96
241.14
238.19
196.43
223.58
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.45
1.58
1.53
4.9
1.58
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
305.7
305.58
305.47
305.46
305.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.41
16.17
14.86
42.44
17.57
PBDTM(%)
13.31
16.14
14.82
42.41
17.55
PATM(%)
9.1
10.82
10.66
37.78
12.1
The order, valued between ₹500 Crore to ₹600 Crore, is expected to be implemented during the next 12 months.Read More
On October 21, the firm reported financial results for the second quarter of FY25 and the six-month period ending September 30, 2024.Read More
This agreement follows a term sheet signed on December 14, 2023, outlining cooperative development ambitions.Read More
