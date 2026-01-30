CG Power Subsidiary Wins ₹433.34 Crore KAVACH Order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd on Friday, January 30, said its subsidiary GG Tronics India Private Ltd has secured a significant order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, West Bengal, Government of India, for the supply and deployment of KAVACH, India’s indigenous train collision avoidance system. The total value of the order stands at ₹433.34 crore, inclusive of taxes, with an execution timeline of one year.

The company said the order reinforces GG Tronics’ position as a partner to Indian Railways in delivering safety centric signalling solutions that support rail modernisation and safety initiatives. Under the contract, GG Tronics will undertake the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of on board KAVACH equipment on locomotives in line with specifications prescribed by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation.

The order also includes an annual maintenance contract for a period of 11 years, which will be applicable from the fifth year onwards at a rate of 3 percent per annum as per the contract terms. The scope of supply further covers complete wiring, harnessing, cabling, and integration with the locomotive KAVACH system to ensure comprehensive deployment and operational readiness.

