CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
8,045.98
6,972.54
5,483.53
2,963.95
5,109.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8,045.98
6,972.54
5,483.53
2,963.95
5,109.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
684.23
286.16
568.8
1,655.15
48.13
Total Income
8,730.21
7,258.7
6,052.33
4,619.1
5,158.01
Total Expenditure
6,917.91
5,979.22
4,850.27
2,856.47
6,907.89
PBIDT
1,812.3
1,279.48
1,202.06
1,762.63
-1,749.88
Interest
2.54
16.2
68.15
197.1
324.05
PBDT
1,809.76
1,263.28
1,133.91
1,565.53
-2,073.93
Depreciation
94.89
94.5
98.58
138.31
211.48
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
6.81
13.4
10.33
2.81
2.64
Deferred Tax
280.45
192.41
111.93
144.81
-121.11
Reported Profit After Tax
1,427.61
962.97
913.07
1,279.6
-2,166.94
Minority Interest After NP
0.6
0.3
0.53
-15.6
-7.49
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,427.01
962.67
912.54
1,295.2
-2,159.45
Extra-ordinary Items
572.64
207.77
490.94
1,396.05
-1,785.81
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
854.37
754.9
421.6
-100.85
-373.64
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.34
6.35
6.72
14.92
-34.45
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
65
75
0
0
0
Equity
305.47
305.43
288.37
267.6
125.35
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.52
18.35
21.92
59.46
-34.24
PBDTM(%)
22.49
18.11
20.67
52.81
-40.58
PATM(%)
17.74
13.81
16.65
43.17
-42.4
The order, valued between ₹500 Crore to ₹600 Crore, is expected to be implemented during the next 12 months.Read More
On October 21, the firm reported financial results for the second quarter of FY25 and the six-month period ending September 30, 2024.Read More
This agreement follows a term sheet signed on December 14, 2023, outlining cooperative development ambitions.Read More
