CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
5,854.26
5,069.75
4,054.84
1,846.14
4,493.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,854.26
5,069.75
4,054.84
1,846.14
4,493.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
643.89
86.87
539.77
1,407.13
27.71
Total Income
6,498.15
5,156.62
4,594.61
3,253.27
4,521.34
Total Expenditure
5,011.67
4,351.77
3,568.62
1,807.18
6,017.9
PBIDT
1,486.48
804.85
1,025.99
1,446.09
-1,496.56
Interest
1.68
13.72
51.39
170.83
241.05
PBDT
1,484.8
791.13
974.6
1,275.26
-1,737.61
Depreciation
70.84
69.8
77.98
105.75
170.88
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
15.01
6.35
27.56
1.16
0.47
Deferred Tax
205.15
178.22
67.64
881.66
-30.08
Reported Profit After Tax
1,193.8
536.76
801.42
286.69
-1,878.88
Minority Interest After NP
0.39
-0.19
-0.32
-15.35
-2.96
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,193.41
536.95
801.74
302.04
-1,875.92
Extra-ordinary Items
577
24.94
452.25
422.46
-1,614.63
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
616.41
512.01
349.49
-120.42
-261.29
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.81
3.55
5.96
4.23
-29.93
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
305.46
305.42
270.37
267.6
125.35
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.39
15.87
25.3
78.33
-33.3
PBDTM(%)
25.36
15.6
24.03
69.07
-38.66
PATM(%)
20.39
10.58
19.76
15.52
-41.81
The order, valued between ₹500 Crore to ₹600 Crore, is expected to be implemented during the next 12 months.Read More
On October 21, the firm reported financial results for the second quarter of FY25 and the six-month period ending September 30, 2024.Read More
This agreement follows a term sheet signed on December 14, 2023, outlining cooperative development ambitions.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.