iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

692.7
(-3.52%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

5,854.26

5,069.75

4,054.84

1,846.14

4,493.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,854.26

5,069.75

4,054.84

1,846.14

4,493.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

643.89

86.87

539.77

1,407.13

27.71

Total Income

6,498.15

5,156.62

4,594.61

3,253.27

4,521.34

Total Expenditure

5,011.67

4,351.77

3,568.62

1,807.18

6,017.9

PBIDT

1,486.48

804.85

1,025.99

1,446.09

-1,496.56

Interest

1.68

13.72

51.39

170.83

241.05

PBDT

1,484.8

791.13

974.6

1,275.26

-1,737.61

Depreciation

70.84

69.8

77.98

105.75

170.88

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

15.01

6.35

27.56

1.16

0.47

Deferred Tax

205.15

178.22

67.64

881.66

-30.08

Reported Profit After Tax

1,193.8

536.76

801.42

286.69

-1,878.88

Minority Interest After NP

0.39

-0.19

-0.32

-15.35

-2.96

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,193.41

536.95

801.74

302.04

-1,875.92

Extra-ordinary Items

577

24.94

452.25

422.46

-1,614.63

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

616.41

512.01

349.49

-120.42

-261.29

EPS (Unit Curr.)

7.81

3.55

5.96

4.23

-29.93

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

305.46

305.42

270.37

267.6

125.35

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

25.39

15.87

25.3

78.33

-33.3

PBDTM(%)

25.36

15.6

24.03

69.07

-38.66

PATM(%)

20.39

10.58

19.76

15.52

-41.81

CG Power & Ind: Related NEWS

CG Power arm gets order worth ₹600 Crore from Chittaranjan Locomotive

CG Power arm gets order worth ₹600 Crore from Chittaranjan Locomotive

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2024|01:50 PM

The order, valued between ₹500 Crore to ₹600 Crore, is expected to be implemented during the next 12 months.

Read More
CG Power announces two new low voltage induction motors

CG Power announces two new low voltage induction motors

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Oct 2024|02:00 PM

On October 21, the firm reported financial results for the second quarter of FY25 and the six-month period ending September 30, 2024.

Read More
CG Power signs pact with Raheja Group company for Worli property

CG Power signs pact with Raheja Group company for Worli property

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Jul 2024|10:53 AM

This agreement follows a term sheet signed on December 14, 2023, outlining cooperative development ambitions.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.