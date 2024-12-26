Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|640
|₹0.1-60%
|74,675-1.90%
|-
|-
|650
|₹0.05-83.33%
|7250%
|-
|-
|660
|₹0.90%
|1,4500%
|-
|-
|670
|₹0.10%
|1,4500%
|-
|-
|680
|₹0.05-66.66%
|88,450-1.61%
|2,1750%
|₹69.50%
|690
|₹0.60%
|4,3500%
|8,700-25%
|₹34115.87%
|700
|₹0.05-95.45%
|39,875-32.92%
|1,4500%
|₹9.20%
|710
|₹0.05-98.76%
|15,225-43.24%
|34,0752.17%
|₹24439.32%
|720
|₹0.05-99.53%
|41,325-8.06%
|35,525-19.67%
|₹9309.09%
|730
|₹0.05-99.73%
|34,800-20%
|35,525-50.50%
|₹0.05-94.73%
|740
|₹6.35-76.78%
|54,375-21.05%
|1,45,0001.52%
|₹0.05-87.5%
|750
|₹13.3-63.41%
|50,750-46.56%
|1,57,325-12.14%
|₹0.05-50%
|760
|₹19.25-58.42%
|1,17,450-22.85%
|2,51,575-1.42%
|₹0.050%
|770
|₹27.35-50.67%
|79,750-5.98%
|2,34,900-9.74%
|₹0.050%
|780
|₹48.9-15.76%
|1,02,225-18.49%
|1,71,100-3.67%
|₹0.05-50%
|790
|₹46.9-38.28%
|76,125-13.22%
|3,90,775-10.46%
|₹0.05-50%
|800
|₹62.9-27.7%
|65,2502.27%
|3,24,075-4.89%
|₹0.05-50%
|810
|₹82-17.75%
|22,475-13.88%
|1,64,575-8.46%
|₹0.1100%
|820
|₹75.50.26%
|7,250-9.09%
|80,475-44.5%
|₹0.050%
|830
|₹53.150%
|7250%
|84,8250%
|₹0.050%
|840
|₹840%
|7250%
|69,6000%
|₹0.050%
|850
|-
|-
|26,8250%
|₹0.050%
|860
|-
|-
|23,9250%
|₹0.050%
|870
|-
|-
|23,2000%
|₹0.050%
|880
|₹91.150%
|1,4500%
|82,6500%
|₹0.050%
|900
|-
|-
|5,8000%
|₹0.050%
|920
|-
|-
The order, valued between ₹500 Crore to ₹600 Crore, is expected to be implemented during the next 12 months.Read More
On October 21, the firm reported financial results for the second quarter of FY25 and the six-month period ending September 30, 2024.Read More
This agreement follows a term sheet signed on December 14, 2023, outlining cooperative development ambitions.Read More
