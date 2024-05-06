To the Members of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standaone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition (as described in Note 28 of the standalone financial statements) The Company has two operating segments, namely, Power and Industrial Segment. Our audit procedures amongst others included the following: The type of customers varies across these segments, ranging from Large Government companies / corporations to Original Equipment Manufacturers and Industrial Customers etc. We read the Companys accounting policy for timing of revenue recognition and assessed compliance in terms of Ind AS 115 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers. Majority of the Companys revenue is from sale of goods which are recognized at a point in time based on the terms of the contract with customers which may vary case to case. Terms of sales arrangements with various customers within each of the operating segments, including Incoterms determine the timing of transfer of control and require judgment in determining timing of revenue recognition. We performed walkthroughs of the Companys revenue processes, including design and implementation of controls and tested the design and operating effectiveness of such controls in relation to revenue recognition. Due to the judgement relating to determination of point of time in satisfaction of performance obligations with respect to sale of products, this matter is considered as Key Audit Matter. On a sample basis, we tested the underlying contracts with customers, purchase orders issued by customers, and sales invoices raised by the Company (as may be applicable) to determine the timing of transfer of control along with pricing terms and the timing of the revenue recognition in respect of such contracts. We compared revenue with historical trends and where appropriate, conducted further enquiries and testing. On a sample basis, we analysed revenue transactions near the reporting date and tested whether the timing of revenue was recognized in the appropriate period with reference to shipping records, sales invoices etc. for those transactions. We assessed the disclosures for compliance with applicable accounting standards in the standalone financial statements. Recognition of Deferred Tax Asset (as described in Note 9 of the standalone financial statements) Our audit procedures included the following: The Company has Deferred Tax Asset (DTA) of Rs. 194.59 crores as at March 31, 2024 on tax losses based on availability of future taxable profits against which DTA will be utilized. The tax losses were primarily on account of write off of receivable balances in relation to various transactions in earlier years which are under investigations by regulatory authorities. Basis legal advice, management has considered these write-offs as an allowable expense in the computation of current tax in the relevant years and recognized deferred tax assets on such tax losses. We obtained an understanding, assessed and tested the operating effectiveness of internal control relating to the measurement and recognition of deferred tax. The recognition of deferred tax asset is identified as key audit matter considering the significance of amounts and judgements involved. We involved our tax specialist to assess tax computation and evaluation of entitlement of losses to be carried forward as per the applicable provisions of the Income Tax Act in India and relevant judicial precedents, wherever available. We tested on a sample basis the identification and quantification of temporary differences between the recognition of assets and liabilities according to tax law and financial reporting in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards. We have evaluated the Companys assumptions and estimates in relation to the likelihood of generating sufficient future taxable income based on most recent budgets and plans, prepared by management principally by performing sensitivity analyses and evaluated and tested the key assumptions used to determine the amounts recognized. We assessed the reasonableness of managements business plans considering the relevant economic and industry indicators. We obtained and read the Companys correspondences with tax authorities and legal counsels advice obtained by the Company. We assessed the disclosures in the standalone financial statements in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 12 "Income Taxes". Claims and exposures relating to taxation and litigation (as described in Note 37 of the standalone financial statements) The Company has disclosed contingent liabilities in respect of disputed claims / levies under tax and legal matters. Our audit procedures amongst others included the following: Taxation and litigation exposures have been identified as a key audit matter due to significant outstanding matters with authorities and management assessment towards potential financial impact of these matters will involve significant judgement and assumptions. We understood the process and assessed the internal control environment relating to the identification, recognition and measurement of provisions for disputes, potential claims and litigation, and contingent liabilities. We obtained details of legal and tax disputed matters from management and assessed managements position through discussions on both the probability of success in significant cases, and the magnitude of any potential loss. We involved tax specialists to assist us in evaluating tax positions taken by management. We circulated legal confirmation for material litigations to external legal counsel and reviewed their assessment and had a discussion with the senior management of the Company regarding their assessment. We assessed the relevant disclosures made in the standalone financial statements for compliance with the requirements of Ind AS 37. Assessment of impairment of investments in subsidiaries (as described in Note 6 of the standalone financial statements) As of March 31, 2024, the Company has investment in subsidiaries of Rs. 406.16 crores. Our audit procedures amongst others included the following: During the current year, the sale of assets by a step-down subsidiary necessitated a reassessment of the recoverability of the value of the Companys related investments in its subsidiaries. Evaluated the design and implementation and tested the operating effectiveness of the controls relating to managements assessment of impairment indicators and estimation of recoverable amount of investments. The management, through an external valuation specialist determined the recoverable amount of the Companys investment in subsidiaries using discounted cash flow models. The financial projections considered in the estimate of the future cash flows in these models contain various estimates including discount rate, projected growth rate and terminal value and subjecting these variables to sensitivity analysis. Based on such management assessment, the Company has recognised a reversal of impairment of its investment in subsidiaries during the year, aggregating Rs. 103.82 crores. Obtained the financial model and understood the key assumptions around the cash flow forecasts, growth rate, discount rate and future operating costs. The assessment of impairment of investment in subsidiaries is considered a key audit matter due to the significance of the related amounts as well as the significant judgement involved in the management assessment. Involved internal valuation specialists to assist in evaluation of the appropriateness of the model adopted for impairment assessment, evaluation of key assumptions including discount rates and long term growth rate. We performed sensitivity analysis of key assumptions used in forecasting future cash flows. Assessed key drivers as compared to previous year / actual performance to evaluate reasonability of the inputs and assumptions used in the cash flow forecasts. We tested the arithmetical accuracy of the models used by management in its impairment assessment. Assessed the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant de_ciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph (i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) The observation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer note 37 to the standalone financial / statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company; iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 53(iv) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 53(v) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v. The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in such software, except that audit trail feature is not enabled for changes made (if any) by users with privileged/ administrative access rights, as described in Note 57 to the standalone financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software.

For S R B C & CO LLP Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 324982E/E300003

per Aravind K Partner

Membership Number: 221268 UDIN: 24221268BKGDKL5883 Place of Signature: Mumbai Date: May 6, 2024

Annexure 1 referred to in paragraph under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date

Re: CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited ("the Company")

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipments. (a) (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) All Property, Plant and Equipments have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular planned programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

In respect of land and building aggregating to Rs. 174.86 crores situated at Mumbai, the land lease deed has expired in earlier years. As explained to us, the Companys application for renewal of lease in respect of this property in Mumbai is considered by local municipal corporation, however documentation formalities in this regard are in progress.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year except for inventories lying with third parties. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate.

Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed in such physical verification. Significant inventories lying with third parties have been confirmed by them as at March 31, 2024 and discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed in respect of such confirmations.

(b) As disclosed in Note 20 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from a bank during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the standalone financial statements, the quarterly returns / statements filed by the Company up to the quarter ended December 31, 2023 with such bank are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company. The quarterly returns / statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 has not been filed by the Company till the approval of these standalone financial statements. The Company does not have sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year the investments made and the terms and conditions of the investments to companies are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. During the year, the Company has not granted loans, advances in the nature of loans, not provided guarantee or security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(c) The Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, except as disclosed in Note 7 to the standalone financial statements, in relation to loans granted to subsidiaries in earlier years, which have been fully provided for in earlier years.

(d) The Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, except as disclosed in Note 7 to the standalone financial statements, in relation to loans granted to subsidiaries in earlier years, which have been fully provided for in earlier years.

(e) There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties which was fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) Loans, investments, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable have been complied with by the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacture or service of Power and Industrial products, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) Undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of custom, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities though there has been slight delay in few cases. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The dues of income-tax, goods and services tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount Unpaid (Rupees in crores) Period to which Amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax and interest 198.21* 2013-2022 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Trans – 1 credit and other input tax credit related 4.87 2017-2019 Additional Commissioner / Deputy Commissioner / Joint Commissioner / Commissioner (Appeals) 0.33 2017-2018 High Court Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 and Sales Tax Acts of various Sales Tax, VAT, Penalty, Interest and Pending sales tax forms 149.00# 1997-2018 Additional Commissioner / Deputy Commissioner / Joint Commissioner / Commissioner (Appeals) states including related entry tax 27.65# 1992-2016 Appellate Tribunal 1.11# 1989-2007 High Court Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty, Penalty and Interest 3.21 2002-2016 Additional Commissioner / Deputy Commissioner / Joint Commissioner / Commissioner (Appeals) 3.75 1999-2019 Appellate Tribunal 0.14 2001-2002 High Court Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax, Penalty and Interest 21.57 2006-2018 Additional Commissioner / Deputy Commissioner / Joint Commissioner / Commissioner (Appeals) 0.05 2005-2007 Appellate Tribunal

*As disclosed in Note 9 of the standalone financial statements, subsequent to balance sheet date, the Bombay High Court has allowed a writ petition filed by the Company in relation to revision of income tax returns for certain earlier periods and consequently the income tax demands in relation to these years have been set aside.

#The Company has collected ‘C Forms aggregating Rs. 115.85 crores which it expects the authorities to accept to reduce total unpaid amount to Rs. 61.91 crores and further the liability will reduce to Rs. 17.70 crores after considering related entry tax impact. Further there is stay on these demands in terms of appellate forums procedures.

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. (b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. The Company does not have any associate or joint venture.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon. The Company does not have any associate or joint venture.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares / fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor / secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT – 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirements to report on clauses 3(xii)(a), 3(xii)(b) and 3(xii)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Group has two Core Investment Companies as part of the Group.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 52 to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of Section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in Note 40 to the standalone financial statements. (b) There are no ongoing projects and hence the requirement to report on clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

For S R B C & CO LLP Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 324982E/E300003

per Aravind K Partner

Membership Number: 221268 UDIN: 24221268BKGDKL5883 Place of Signature: Mumbai Date: May 6, 2024

Annexure 2 to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For S R B C & CO LLP Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 324982E/E300003

per Aravind K Partner

Membership Number: 221268

UDIN: 24221268BKGDKL5883

Place of Signature: Mumbai Date: May 6, 2024