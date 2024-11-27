|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|21 Oct 2024
|14 Oct 2024
CG Power And Industrial Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the half year and quarter ended 30th September 2024. Please find enclosed the disclosure. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|17 Jul 2024
|CG Power And Industrial Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results on Standalone as well as Consolidated basis of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended and in accordance with the Companys Internal Code on Insider Trading the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company by Designated Persons which is already closed shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours after declaration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please find enclosed the disclosure regarding the unaudited financial results for the 1st quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Please find enclosed the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 24th July 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Jul 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|Please find enclosed the disclosure regarding change in directorship of the Company as approved by the Board at their Meeting held today i.e. 8th July, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|6 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|CG Power And Industrial Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results on Standalone as well as Consolidated basis of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Further pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended and in accordance with the Companys Internal Code on Insider Trading the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company by Designated Persons which is already closed from 31st March 2024 shall continue to remain closed till 8th May 2024 (both days inclusive) in relation to the publication of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year and quarter ending 31st March 2024. Please find enclosed the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 6th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|CG Power And Industrial Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results on Standalone as well as Consolidated basis of the Company for the nine months and quarter ended 31st December 2023; and b. to consider declaration of Interim Dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. Please find enclosed the detailed disclosure on the above. Please find enclosed the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 23rd January 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.01.2024)
