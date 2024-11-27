|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 Jan 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|1.3
|65
|Interim
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 23rd January 2024. The payment of Interim Dividend at Rs. 1.30/- per Equity Share i.e. 65% on face value of Rs. 2/- per share for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Record Date for determining the Members eligible to receive aforesaid Interim Dividend is Monday, 5th February, 2024.
