|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3,640.86
2,774.01
2,130.34
1,548.07
yoy growth (%)
31.24
30.21
37.61
0.46
Raw materials
-1,723.36
-1,618.17
-1,300.23
-1,076.95
As % of sales
47.33
58.33
61.03
69.56
Employee costs
-123.94
-108.31
-80.07
-66.76
As % of sales
3.4
3.9
3.75
4.31
Other costs
-749.55
-607.5
-317.75
-241.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.58
21.89
14.91
15.58
Operating profit
1,044
440.01
432.27
163.13
OPM
28.67
15.86
20.29
10.53
Depreciation
-96.48
-91.59
-89.49
-78.18
Interest expense
-109.98
-153.66
-184.81
-176.7
Other income
5.2
2.88
8.2
13.73
Profit before tax
842.73
197.64
166.17
-78
Taxes
-279.96
-76.24
21.28
0.57
Tax rate
-33.22
-38.57
12.8
-0.73
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
562.76
121.39
187.46
-77.43
Exceptional items
62.99
0
-5.51
0
Net profit
625.76
121.39
181.94
-77.43
yoy growth (%)
415.46
-33.27
-334.95
60.57
NPM
17.18
4.37
8.54
-5
With today's jump, the stock extended its winning streak to nine consecutive sessions, gaining more than 29% in the process.Read More
Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd shares has witnessed a total of 42% in the last one year, and 12% since the beginning of the year.Read More
