Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

206.28
(2.36%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:29:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3,640.86

2,774.01

2,130.34

1,548.07

yoy growth (%)

31.24

30.21

37.61

0.46

Raw materials

-1,723.36

-1,618.17

-1,300.23

-1,076.95

As % of sales

47.33

58.33

61.03

69.56

Employee costs

-123.94

-108.31

-80.07

-66.76

As % of sales

3.4

3.9

3.75

4.31

Other costs

-749.55

-607.5

-317.75

-241.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.58

21.89

14.91

15.58

Operating profit

1,044

440.01

432.27

163.13

OPM

28.67

15.86

20.29

10.53

Depreciation

-96.48

-91.59

-89.49

-78.18

Interest expense

-109.98

-153.66

-184.81

-176.7

Other income

5.2

2.88

8.2

13.73

Profit before tax

842.73

197.64

166.17

-78

Taxes

-279.96

-76.24

21.28

0.57

Tax rate

-33.22

-38.57

12.8

-0.73

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

562.76

121.39

187.46

-77.43

Exceptional items

62.99

0

-5.51

0

Net profit

625.76

121.39

181.94

-77.43

yoy growth (%)

415.46

-33.27

-334.95

60.57

NPM

17.18

4.37

8.54

-5

Godawari Power : related Articles

Godawari Power inks pact with GAIL for gas supply

Godawari Power inks pact with GAIL for gas supply

12 Dec 2024|01:55 PM

With today's jump, the stock extended its winning streak to nine consecutive sessions, gaining more than 29% in the process.

Read More
Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd's Q2 Profit Plummets 38% as Revenue Declines

Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd's Q2 Profit Plummets 38% as Revenue Declines

27 Oct 2024|06:14 PM

Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd shares has witnessed a total of 42% in the last one year, and 12% since the beginning of the year.

Read More

