Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,455.35
5,753.04
5,399.18
3,957.64
3,288.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,455.35
5,753.04
5,399.18
3,957.64
3,288.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
128.85
108.53
193.28
33.42
4.65
Total Income
5,584.2
5,861.57
5,592.46
3,991.06
3,293.18
Total Expenditure
4,127.28
4,604.05
3,535.01
2,820.64
2,674.56
PBIDT
1,456.92
1,257.52
2,057.45
1,170.42
618.62
Interest
59.63
51.4
19.69
114.96
211.93
PBDT
1,397.29
1,206.12
2,037.76
1,055.46
406.69
Depreciation
141.31
123.54
104.7
108.96
136.9
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
295.63
252.94
461.01
175.78
49.52
Deferred Tax
24.76
36.28
-9.86
131.28
45.84
Reported Profit After Tax
935.59
793.36
1,481.91
639.44
174.43
Minority Interest After NP
-0.96
-0.04
0.65
12.74
10.46
Net Profit after Minority Interest
936.55
793.4
1,481.26
626.7
166.78
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-10.79
75.19
0
-6.65
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
936.55
804.19
1,406.07
626.7
173.43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
75.09
61.16
111.41
181.17
47.33
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
80
270
185
0
Equity
62.36
64.86
65.82
34.11
34.11
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.7
21.85
38.1
29.57
18.81
PBDTM(%)
25.61
20.96
37.74
26.66
12.36
PATM(%)
17.14
13.79
27.44
16.15
5.3
With today's jump, the stock extended its winning streak to nine consecutive sessions, gaining more than 29% in the process.Read More
Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd shares has witnessed a total of 42% in the last one year, and 12% since the beginning of the year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.