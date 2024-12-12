Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
65.72
68.22
65.97
34.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,253.79
3,694.03
3,025.53
1,771.88
Net Worth
4,319.51
3,762.25
3,091.5
1,805.99
Minority Interest
Debt
0
142.96
395.51
534.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
213.32
194.56
168.96
167.82
Total Liabilities
4,532.83
4,099.77
3,655.97
2,507.89
Fixed Assets
2,261.64
1,986.82
1,798.39
1,460.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
646.1
689.28
341.35
341.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
19.15
20.84
19.19
6.67
Networking Capital
740.94
752.39
950.61
660.67
Inventories
684.83
670.55
744.39
498.09
Inventory Days
49.93
Sundry Debtors
180.43
267.41
292.72
266.13
Debtor Days
26.67
Other Current Assets
488.62
400.04
556.35
196.06
Sundry Creditors
-451.09
-463.66
-477.55
-193.45
Creditor Days
19.39
Other Current Liabilities
-161.85
-121.95
-165.3
-106.16
Cash
864.99
650.45
548.68
39.17
Total Assets
4,532.82
4,099.78
3,658.22
2,507.88
With today's jump, the stock extended its winning streak to nine consecutive sessions, gaining more than 29% in the process.Read More
Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd shares has witnessed a total of 42% in the last one year, and 12% since the beginning of the year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.