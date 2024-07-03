Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,267.57
1,342.48
1,529.81
1,308.92
1,291.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,267.57
1,342.48
1,529.81
1,308.92
1,291.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
24.13
32.14
41.7
16.78
26.39
Total Income
1,291.7
1,374.62
1,571.51
1,325.7
1,317.43
Total Expenditure
1,020.94
934.85
1,201.19
978.01
929.61
PBIDT
270.76
439.77
370.32
347.69
387.82
Interest
13.52
14.19
23.74
15.76
10.19
PBDT
257.24
425.58
346.58
331.93
377.63
Depreciation
39.46
38.26
36.72
35.49
34.83
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
49.37
92.28
62.24
76.82
83.3
Deferred Tax
9.02
8.15
28.77
-9.54
2.8
Reported Profit After Tax
159.39
286.89
218.85
229.16
256.7
Minority Interest After NP
0.27
0.38
0.54
-0.1
-0.16
Net Profit after Minority Interest
159.12
286.51
218.31
229.26
256.86
Extra-ordinary Items
0.51
0
-0.23
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
158.61
286.51
218.54
229.26
256.86
EPS (Unit Curr.)
12.98
22.97
17.5
18.38
20.6
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
61.29
62.36
62.36
62.36
62.36
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
21.36
32.75
24.2
26.56
30.03
PBDTM(%)
20.29
31.7
22.65
25.35
29.25
PATM(%)
12.57
21.37
14.3
17.5
19.88
With today's jump, the stock extended its winning streak to nine consecutive sessions, gaining more than 29% in the process.Read More
Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd shares has witnessed a total of 42% in the last one year, and 12% since the beginning of the year.Read More
