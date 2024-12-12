iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Godawari Power inks pact with GAIL for gas supply

12 Dec 2024 , 01:55 PM

Godawari Power and Ispat shares rose 7% in early session and reached a record high of ₹253.40 on December 12 after the business signed a 7-year agreement with GAIL to supply re-gassified liquefied (RLNG) natural gas.

At around 1.48 PM, Godawari Power was trading 1.91% higher at ₹238.60, against the previous close of ₹234.13 on NSE.

With today’s jump, the stock extended its winning streak to nine consecutive sessions, gaining more than 29% in the process.

Godawari Power’s shares have returned 69.7% in the last year and 51.2% in the current year, according to BSE data. 

As of September 30, 2024, the business’s promoters and promoter group own 63.49% of the corporation, with public shareholders owning the remaining 36.51%.

Godawari Power & Ispat is primarily involved in the mining of iron ore and the production of iron ore pellets, sponge iron, steel billets, wire rods, H.B. wire, and ferro alloys for the generation of power.

Godawari Power and Ispat reported a 38.1% year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit to ₹159.1 Crore for the second quarter ending September 30, 2024. In the preceding fiscal quarter, Godawari Power and Ispat reported a net profit of ₹256.9 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • GAIL
  • GAIL news
  • GAIL Updates
  • Godawari Power
  • Godawari Power Agreement
  • Godawari Power News
  • Godawari Power Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.