Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
842.73
197.64
166.17
-78
Depreciation
-96.48
-91.59
-89.49
-78.18
Tax paid
-279.96
-76.24
21.28
0.57
Working capital
113.68
112.03
4.1
204.22
Other operating items
Operating
579.95
141.83
102.07
48.6
Capital expenditure
15.57
239.75
62.02
149.58
Free cash flow
595.53
381.58
164.09
198.18
Equity raised
2,326.84
1,874.94
1,301.83
1,429.89
Investing
-5.11
65.32
1.17
3.3
Financing
-676.31
-288.48
-31.96
267.7
Dividends paid
17.62
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,258.58
2,033.36
1,435.13
1,899.07
With today's jump, the stock extended its winning streak to nine consecutive sessions, gaining more than 29% in the process.Read More
Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd shares has witnessed a total of 42% in the last one year, and 12% since the beginning of the year.Read More
