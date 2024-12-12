iifl-logo-icon 1
Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd Dividend

186.11
(0.38%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Godawari Power CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend24 May 202416 Aug 202417 Aug 20245100Final
The Board of Directors has recommended the payment of Final dividend of Rs. 5/- per share (i.e. 100%) on equity share of Rs.5/- each for the FY 2023-24 on the entire paid up equity share. Record Date for Payment of Final Dividend for FY 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)
Dividend7 Aug 202416 Aug 202417 Aug 20241.2525Special
Approved the proposal for payment of an Special Dividend of Rs.I.25/-(i.e. 25%) per equity share of Rs.5/-each on the entire paid up share capital of the Company comprising of 13,37,94,988 equity shares of the nominal value of Rs.5/-each on the occasion of 25h Anniversary of the Company. The record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend is 17h August 2024 and the payment will be made on or after 28th August, 2024.

Godawari Power: Related News

Godawari Power inks pact with GAIL for gas supply

12 Dec 2024|01:55 PM

With today's jump, the stock extended its winning streak to nine consecutive sessions, gaining more than 29% in the process.

Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd's Q2 Profit Plummets 38% as Revenue Declines

27 Oct 2024|06:14 PM

Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd shares has witnessed a total of 42% in the last one year, and 12% since the beginning of the year.

