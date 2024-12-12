|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 May 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|17 Aug 2024
|5
|100
|Final
|The Board of Directors has recommended the payment of Final dividend of Rs. 5/- per share (i.e. 100%) on equity share of Rs.5/- each for the FY 2023-24 on the entire paid up equity share. Record Date for Payment of Final Dividend for FY 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)
|Dividend
|7 Aug 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|17 Aug 2024
|1.25
|25
|Special
|Approved the proposal for payment of an Special Dividend of Rs.I.25/-(i.e. 25%) per equity share of Rs.5/-each on the entire paid up share capital of the Company comprising of 13,37,94,988 equity shares of the nominal value of Rs.5/-each on the occasion of 25h Anniversary of the Company. The record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend is 17h August 2024 and the payment will be made on or after 28th August, 2024.
With today's jump, the stock extended its winning streak to nine consecutive sessions, gaining more than 29% in the process.Read More
Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd shares has witnessed a total of 42% in the last one year, and 12% since the beginning of the year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.