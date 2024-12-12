Approved the proposal for payment of an Special Dividend of Rs.I.25/-(i.e. 25%) per equity share of Rs.5/-each on the entire paid up share capital of the Company comprising of 13,37,94,988 equity shares of the nominal value of Rs.5/-each on the occasion of 25h Anniversary of the Company. The record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend is 17h August 2024 and the payment will be made on or after 28th August, 2024.