Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd EGM

186.67
(0.35%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Godawari Power CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM6 Nov 202411 Dec 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting as per Letter Attached. Please find attached herewith this letter proceedings of the Extra ordinary general Meeting held on 11.12.2024. Please find attached hereby Scrutinizers Report along with this letter. Please find attached herewith the voting results pertaining to EGM held on 11.12.2024. Intimation regarding Alteration in Memorandum of Association of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024) Please find attached herewith the letter regarding submission of Minutes of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 11.12.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/01/2025)
EGM24 May 20245 Jul 2024
Approved the proposal to convene an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting a3GM) on Friday, the 5th day of July, 2024, through Video Conferencing for obtaining approval of shareholders, inter alia, for appointment of Independent Directors. The notice of EGM will be sent to the shareholders and stock exchanges in due course separately. Please find attached herewith Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 05.07.2024. Please find attached herewith Scrutinizers Report of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 05th July, 2024. Please find attached herewith details regarding Voting Results for Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 05th July, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.07.2024)
EGM4 Apr 20244 May 2024
Please find attached herewith Notice of EGM scheduled to be held on 4th May, 2024. EGM 04/05/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 04.04.2024) Please find attached herewith the proceedings of the meeting held on 04.05.2024. Please find attached herewith Scrutinizer Report relating to EGM held on 04.05.2024. Please find attached herewith intimation pertaining to Appointment of Mr. Sunil Duggal as Non- Executive Independent Director and Mrs. Roma Ashok Balwani as Non- Executive Independent Women Director w.e.f. 04.05.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.05.2024)

Godawari Power: Related News

Godawari Power inks pact with GAIL for gas supply

Godawari Power inks pact with GAIL for gas supply

12 Dec 2024|01:55 PM

With today's jump, the stock extended its winning streak to nine consecutive sessions, gaining more than 29% in the process.

Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd's Q2 Profit Plummets 38% as Revenue Declines

Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd's Q2 Profit Plummets 38% as Revenue Declines

27 Oct 2024|06:14 PM

Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd shares has witnessed a total of 42% in the last one year, and 12% since the beginning of the year.

