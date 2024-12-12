|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|6 Nov 2024
|11 Dec 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting as per Letter Attached. Please find attached herewith this letter proceedings of the Extra ordinary general Meeting held on 11.12.2024. Please find attached hereby Scrutinizers Report along with this letter. Please find attached herewith the voting results pertaining to EGM held on 11.12.2024. Intimation regarding Alteration in Memorandum of Association of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024) Please find attached herewith the letter regarding submission of Minutes of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 11.12.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/01/2025)
|EGM
|24 May 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|Approved the proposal to convene an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting a3GM) on Friday, the 5th day of July, 2024, through Video Conferencing for obtaining approval of shareholders, inter alia, for appointment of Independent Directors. The notice of EGM will be sent to the shareholders and stock exchanges in due course separately. Please find attached herewith Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 05.07.2024. Please find attached herewith Scrutinizers Report of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 05th July, 2024. Please find attached herewith details regarding Voting Results for Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 05th July, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.07.2024)
|EGM
|4 Apr 2024
|4 May 2024
|Please find attached herewith Notice of EGM scheduled to be held on 4th May, 2024. EGM 04/05/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 04.04.2024) Please find attached herewith the proceedings of the meeting held on 04.05.2024. Please find attached herewith Scrutinizer Report relating to EGM held on 04.05.2024. Please find attached herewith intimation pertaining to Appointment of Mr. Sunil Duggal as Non- Executive Independent Director and Mrs. Roma Ashok Balwani as Non- Executive Independent Women Director w.e.f. 04.05.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.05.2024)
