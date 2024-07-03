Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd Summary

Godawari Power & Ispat Limited was formerly incorporated with the name of Ispat Godawari Limited on September 21, 1999. The name of the Company was changed from Ispat Godawari Limited to Godawari Power & Ispat Limited effective from June 20, 2005. Company is stewarded by Mr. B.L. Agrawal, a first-generation entrepreneur, who possesses more than four decades of experience in the steel industry. Godawari Power & Ispat Limited, is an integrated steel company of Raipur-based Hira Group of Industries with a presence across the steel value chain extending from iron ore (two mines) to iron ore pellets and value-added steel products. The Company is presently engaged in the business of Mining of Captive Iron Ore and Manufacturing of Iron Ore Pellets, Sponge Iron, Steel Billets, H.B. Wires, Ferro Alloys and generation of Power. The Company is having their production facilities located at Siltara in Raipur.The company is having dominant presence in the long product segment of the Steel industry, mainly into mild steel wire. The company manufactures sponge iron, billets, Ferro alloys, captive power, wires rods (through subsidiary company), steel wires, Oxygen gas, fly ash brick and pallets. The company was awarded rights for Iron Ore and Coal Mining for captive consumption. The company operates in two business segments, namely Steel and Electricity. Their Steel segment is engaged in manufacturing steel intermediate products, such as sponge iron and ferro alloys, and finished long steel products, including billets, wire rods and mild steel wires. The company is also engaged in the generation of captive power, which is used in the manufacture of steel, and selling power in short term market through merchant sale.Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd was incorporated on September 21, 1999 with the name, Ispat Godawari Ltd. The company was established with an objective to set up facilities for manufacture of sponge iron, Steel Billets and Captive Power, as a backward integration facility for our Groups Steel Rolling facilities.In the year 2001, the companys Sponge Iron division commenced commercial operations. In January 2003, they received a prospecting license for Iron Ore mining for Boria Tibu mines in Chhattisgarh. In August 2003, the companys initial project with an installed capacity of 105,000 tonnes of Sponge iron, 100,000 tonnes of Steel and 18 MW of Power Generation became fully operational. In the year 2004, the company started implementation of first phase of expansion in capacities of Sponge iron, Steel Billets and Captive Power generation. They set up new facilities for manufacture of Ferro Alloys and HB Wire. In the year 2005, the company acquired 51.46% equity capital of R R Ispat Ltd and thus R R Ispat Ltd became a subsidiary company. The company in a consortium was short listed for allotment of Coal mines in Chhattisgarh. During the year 2005-06, the company came out with the initial public offer of 86,95,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each issued at a premium of Rs 71 per share. Their shares were listed on the BSE and the NSE with effect from April 25, 2006. The first phase of the companys expansion plan got completed during the year. During the year 2006-07, the company completed the second phase of expansion project. They acquired the remaining 48.5% stake in R R Ispat Ltd. Thus, R R Ispat Ltd became a 100% subsidiary company. The company entered into a joint venture agreement with the consortium partners and incorporated a special purpose company named Chhattisgarh Captive Coal Mining Ltd for the development and operation of coal blocks allocated to the consortium.During the year 2007-08, the company commissioned the phase - II expansion project and started commercial production in new capacities of sponge iron, steel billets, wire drawing and captive power plant, which has resulted into higher production volumes of these products. In February 2008, the company promoted a 100% subsidiary company, namely Godawari Energy Ltd (formerly known as Godawari Power Ltd) with a view to explore the opportunities of setting up merchant power project in view of huge business potential available in power sector. During the year 2008-09, the company commenced mining operations at their Ari Dongri iron ore mines. They received final approval from Ministry of Environment and Forest for mining of iron ore from their Boria Tibbu iron ore mines. In March 2009, the company acquired 75% of the equity shares of Ardent Steel Ltd, which is setting up an iron ore pelletisation plant in the State of Orissa. Thus, s Ardent Steel Ltd became a subsidiary company with effect from March 16, 2009.During the year, the company signed an MoU with Government of Chhattisgarh for setting-up of Cement Plant comprising of 2 million tons per annum capacity of Cement and 1 million ton per annum capacity of clinker along with Power Plant of 50 MW capacity through a subsidiary company and accordingly, they promoted 100% subsidiary company with the name of Godawari Clinkers & Cement Ltd.During the year 2009-10, the company started commercial production at iron ore Pelletization plant, which is having the capacity of 600000 MTPA at Siltara, Raipur. The company acquired 100% of the equity of Krishna Global Minerals Ltd for doing the business of exploration of mines and minerals, which is in the initial stage.During FY 2010-11, the Honble High Court of Chhattisgarh approved & confirmed the Scheme of Amalgamation of M/s RR Ispat Ltd (RRIL) and M/s Hira Industries Ltd (HIL) with the Company during the year 2010-11. The appointment date of the aforesaid Scheme of Amalgamation was April 1, 2010. Further pursuant to the said Scheme of Amalgamation 23,32,750 equity shares of erstwhile RRIL owned by company got cancelled and 11,25,000 equity shares of company held by erstwhile RRIL were transferred to a trust created in the name of GPIL Beneficiary Trust for the sole benefit of the Company. Company allotted 36,86,440 equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid to the shareholders of erstwhile HIL and the same was listed with BSE & NSE. Consequent upon the aforesaid merger, M/s Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd. (HFAL), became the subsidiary of Company effective from March 30, 2011.The Company commissioned a pellet plant at the existing plant location at Raipur, Chhattisgarh with an installed capacity of 600000 TPA during Feb10. The 20 MW Bio Mass (Rice husk based) was commissioned in October 2010 and started commercial operation during the year 2010-11.The new pellet plant was commissioned with a manufacturing capacity by 1.20 MTPA in July, 2013, and started commercial operations from Sept 13. The Company acquired 22,40,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each of Chhattisgarh Ispat Bhumi Limited during FY 2014-15 and the total investments along with existing 5,70,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregated to 28,10,000 equity shares representing 35.36% of total equity of Chhattisgarh Ispat Bhumi Limited. The Company acquired 16,940 equity shares of Rs 10 each of Godawari Natural Resources Limited aggregating 33.88% and 2605000 equity shares of Rs 10 each of Jagdamba Power and Alloys Limited aggregating 26.06%. Thus Chhattisgarh Ispat Bhumi Limited and Jagdamba Power and Alloys Limited became Associate Companies and Godawari Natural Resources Limited became Joint Venture Company during the year 2014-15.The Company sold 5,50,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each being 2.81% of total paid-up capital of Hira Ferro Alloys Limited (HFAL) at a price of Rs 32/- per share to a Promoter Group Company on 31.03.2016. Consequently, the Companys shareholding in HFAL reduced from 51.26% to 48.45% and HFAL ceased to be a subsidiary of Company during FY 2015-16.Godawari Natural Resource Limited, a joint venture of Company has ceased to be a joint venture of the Company during the year 2017-18. The Companys Associate, Jagdamba Power and Alloys Limited (JPAL) got merged with Company effective from 1st April, 2017. The Hot Rolling Mill Plant having capacity of 4,00,000 TPA and Iron Ore Beneficiation Plant with capacity of 10,00,000 TPA was commissioned effective from February 25, 2020. It commissioned the full debottlenecking in steel making value chain and started making high grade iron ore pellets and steel billets. The Iron Ore Pellet Plant enhanced its capacity from 600,000TPA to 690,000 TPA in Companys subsidiary Ardent Steel Ltd, which resulting started the production of increased quantity of iron ore pellets.The commercial operations of Companys Ari Dongri iron ore mine capacity was enhanced from 1.4 million ton to 2.3 million tons during FY 2021-22.The Company acquired power business of Jagdamba Power and Alloys Limited (JPAL), comprising of 25MW thermal power plant located at Industrial area, Phase - I, Raipur, Chhattisgarh as a going concern through slump sale costing Rs 70 Crore in June, 2022. 70 MWp Captive Solar PV Power Plant was commissioned at Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, on August 8, 2022. In 2022-23, the Company increased its stake in Hira Ferro Alloys Limited (HFAL) to 91.82% and acquired 78.96% stake in Alok Ferro Alloys Limited (AFAL) to consolidate its ownership of the ferro alloys business.. It commissioned a solar power plant of 30 MW capacity.In 2023-24, the steel billets capacity increased from 400,000 to 525,000 TPA. The Company commissioned 23 MWp Captive Solar PV Power Plant of the Company at Khairagarh, Chhattisgarh on February 6, 2024. It began process for a new greenfield steel plant with 2 MTPA capacity. Sponge Iron capacity enhanced from 495,000 to 594,000 TPA in January, 2024. The Company further took the initiative for the development of a new 2 MTPA pellet plant at Raipur facility.