Please find attached herewith outcome of Board meeting 07.08.2024 Approved the proposal for sub-division of equity share of face value of Rs.5/-each of the Company into 5 (Five) equity shares of Re.I/- each, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company in ensuing Annual General Meeting. Please find attached Notice of Record date for sub-division/split of Equity shares. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/09/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that GODAWARI POWER & ISPAT LTD has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE GODAWARI POWER & ISPAT LTD. (532734) RECORD DATE 04.10.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs. 5/- each into Five Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 04/10/2024 DR-729/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE177H01021 of Rs.5/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 04/10/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 26.06.2024) New ISIN No. INE177H01039 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.5/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 04-10-2024 (DR- 729/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 01.10.2024)