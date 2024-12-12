iifl-logo-icon 1
Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd Split

186.67
(0.35%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Godawari Power CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split7 Aug 20244 Oct 20244 Oct 202451
Please find attached herewith outcome of Board meeting 07.08.2024 Approved the proposal for sub-division of equity share of face value of Rs.5/-each of the Company into 5 (Five) equity shares of Re.I/- each, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company in ensuing Annual General Meeting. Please find attached Notice of Record date for sub-division/split of Equity shares. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/09/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that GODAWARI POWER & ISPAT LTD has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE GODAWARI POWER & ISPAT LTD. (532734) RECORD DATE 04.10.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs. 5/- each into Five Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 04/10/2024 DR-729/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE177H01021 of Rs.5/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 04/10/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 26.06.2024) New ISIN No. INE177H01039 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.5/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 04-10-2024 (DR- 729/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 01.10.2024)

Godawari Power: Related News

Godawari Power inks pact with GAIL for gas supply

Godawari Power inks pact with GAIL for gas supply

12 Dec 2024|01:55 PM

With today's jump, the stock extended its winning streak to nine consecutive sessions, gaining more than 29% in the process.

Read More
Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd's Q2 Profit Plummets 38% as Revenue Declines

Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd's Q2 Profit Plummets 38% as Revenue Declines

27 Oct 2024|06:14 PM

Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd shares has witnessed a total of 42% in the last one year, and 12% since the beginning of the year.

Read More
