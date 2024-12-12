Board Meeting 19 Nov 2024 19 Nov 2024

PLEASE FIND THE ATTACHED OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED 19.11.2024 PLEASE FIND ATTACHED HEREWITH OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING REGARDING ACQUISITION

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting as per Letter Attached. Please find attached herewith outcome of the Board Meeting regarding acquisition. Please find attached Outcome of the Board Meeting with regards to proposal to amend MOA.

Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

GODAWARI POWER & ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024. It is hereby informed that the Board at its Meeting held on October 26, 2024, inter alia, has approved the following business items: Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 collectively as Annexure-A. The meeting was commenced at 12:30 P.M. and concluded at 3:20 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

GODAWARI POWER & ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024; b. To consider and approve the payment of Special Dividend on the occasion of 25th Anniversary of the company; c. To consider the proposal for sub-division/Split of equity share of face value of Rs. 5 each of the Company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors. Please find attached herewith outcome of Board meeting 07.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jun 2024 8 Jun 2024

GODAWARI POWER & ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A proposal for buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the Company of face value of ?5 each as well as matters related/incidental thereto in accordance with the applicable provisions under the Companies Act 2013 (including the rules and regulations framed thereunder) the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations 2018 as amended and other applicable laws. Further in pursuance to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended and the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed for all designated persons and their relatives from June 08 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours from the conclusion of the Board Meeting. Please find attached herewith intimation regarding fixation of Record date for buy back. Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting held on 15.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024) Please find attached herewith Corrigendum pertaining to Annexure B of the Outcome of Board Meeting dated 15.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/06/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 21 May 2024

GODAWARI POWER & ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Recommendation of Final Dividend for the FY 2023-24 and other general matters. The Board of Directors has recommended the payment of Final dividend of Rs. 5/- per share (i.e. 100%) on equity share of Rs.5/- each for the FY 2023-24 on the entire paid up equity share. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 10 May 2024

GODAWARI POWER & ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Godawari Power & Ispat Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 21st Day of May 2024 to consider and approve inter alia a) Approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024; b) Approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. Please find attached submission of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Mar 2024 18 Mar 2024

Please find attached herewith intimation regarding recommendation of appointment of Mr. Sunil Duggal and Mrs. Roma Ashok Balwani as Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Extra-Ordinary General Meeting with effect from the conclusion of said meeting and upon passing of the resolution related to their appointment along with brief profile of Directors as Annexure B

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024