Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd AGM

186
(2.34%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Godawari Power CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM21 Sep 20247 Aug 2024
Approved the convening of the 25h Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Saturday the 21 St September, 2024 at Raipur, Chhattisgarh 492001. The notice for the same will be circulated to the members of the company in due course. Please find attached herewith, Notice of Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 21.09.2024 at Raipur, Chhattisgarh. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024) Please find attached Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on 21.09.2024 Please find attached Scrutinizers Report dated 21.09.2024 pertaining to AGM held on 21.09.2024. Please find attached Voting Results for AGM held on 21.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024) Please find attached herewith Minutes of 25th Annual General Meeting held on 21st September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)

Godawari Power: Related News

Godawari Power inks pact with GAIL for gas supply

Godawari Power inks pact with GAIL for gas supply

12 Dec 2024|01:55 PM

With today's jump, the stock extended its winning streak to nine consecutive sessions, gaining more than 29% in the process.

Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd's Q2 Profit Plummets 38% as Revenue Declines

Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd's Q2 Profit Plummets 38% as Revenue Declines

27 Oct 2024|06:14 PM

Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd shares has witnessed a total of 42% in the last one year, and 12% since the beginning of the year.

