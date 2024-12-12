Approved the convening of the 25h Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Saturday the 21 St September, 2024 at Raipur, Chhattisgarh 492001. The notice for the same will be circulated to the members of the company in due course. Please find attached herewith, Notice of Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 21.09.2024 at Raipur, Chhattisgarh. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024) Please find attached Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on 21.09.2024 Please find attached Scrutinizers Report dated 21.09.2024 pertaining to AGM held on 21.09.2024. Please find attached Voting Results for AGM held on 21.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024) Please find attached herewith Minutes of 25th Annual General Meeting held on 21st September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)