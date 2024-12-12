|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|21 Sep 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Approved the convening of the 25h Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Saturday the 21 St September, 2024 at Raipur, Chhattisgarh 492001. The notice for the same will be circulated to the members of the company in due course. Please find attached herewith, Notice of Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 21.09.2024 at Raipur, Chhattisgarh. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024) Please find attached Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on 21.09.2024 Please find attached Scrutinizers Report dated 21.09.2024 pertaining to AGM held on 21.09.2024. Please find attached Voting Results for AGM held on 21.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024) Please find attached herewith Minutes of 25th Annual General Meeting held on 21st September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
With today's jump, the stock extended its winning streak to nine consecutive sessions, gaining more than 29% in the process.Read More
Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd shares has witnessed a total of 42% in the last one year, and 12% since the beginning of the year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.