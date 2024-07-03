NLC India Ltd Summary

NLC India Limited, formerly Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited (NLC) was incorporated on 14th November, 1956 as a Private Limited Company under the house of Government of India (GOI), which went to public in 7th March, 1986. Presently, the Company is engaged in involved in fossil fuel mining and thermal power generation by using lignite as well as Renewable Energy Sources. It is having 3 lignite mines of total capacity of 30.10 million TPA at Neyveli, Tamil Nadu and 1 open cast lignite Mine of capacity 2.1 million TPA at Barsingsar, in Rajasthan. In year 1986, a supplementary feasibility report for first mine expansion and a report on setting up a Power Station of 2 x 210 MW were submitted to the Government of India. The Company along with Engineers India Ltd had entered into a contract with Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation for monitoring expansion of Panandhro mine including construction, supervision, Cost monitoring, inspection and approval of drawing etc. The 400 KV transmission system viz., 400 KV line between Neyveli-Chennai, 400 KV line between Neyveli-Pondicherry along with the switching stations/ sub-stations were commissioned in the year 1987. In the year 1988, an agreement was entered into with ICB of India for the preparations of the techno feasibility report for revamping the urea plant in consultation with the original supplier, viz., Technimont, Italy. Four electro static precipitators were erected and commissioned in thermal power station-I during the year of 1990. In the same year of 1990, the 170 Km. long Neyveli-Salem second circuit 400 KV line was commissioned and also the second 315 MVA transformers at Udamalpet sub-station was also commissioned. During the year 1993, a contract was signed with M/s. PDIL, Sindri for installation & Commissioning of an efficient treatment plant for the fertilizer factory. Two Electro Static precipitators of the company were commissioned in Boiler-4 and 7A in the period of 1995. During the year 1996, the company had received a sanction for the addition of 2 units of 210 MW each in thermal power station-I and also in identical year, Bucket wheel excavator was released for rejuvenation works. The Corporation had take up a sizeable equity stake in the 250 MW lignite-based power project in the year 1998 being established at Srimushnam in the state by Tamil Nadu Industries Captive Power Company Ltd (Ticapco), a subsidiary of BSES Ltd. NLC had entered into an agreement with ST-CMS, an US power generating private company in the year 1999 to set up a 250 mw thermal power station here and to supply lignite. In the year 2000, the company had transferred its Power Transmission System to Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has committed to extending a loan of Rs 1,000 crore to the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) for its Mine-II and TPS-II expansion project in the year 2001. During the year 2002, NLC had signed a MoU with Rajasthan government to set-up a lignite-based thermal power station at Barsinger in Bikaner district and also in the same year, the company had unveiled two new units (the first 210-MW unit of TPS-1 and the fourth overburden system of Mine-1A project). The Company had entered into MOU with Tamil Nadu Electricity Board for setting up of 100 MW Thermal Power Station in the year 2003 at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu. During the year 2004, NLC bagged an ISO quality certification and made a tie up with the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC). The company had entered into a MoU with Rural Electrification Corporation in the year 2005 for funds up to Rs 2500 crore and also in the same year made a Joint Venture agreement with Tamil Nadu Electricity Board. During August of the year 2006, the Corporation had signed a MOU with the Government of Gujarat for establishing an integrated Lignite Mine of 8 million tones per annum linked to power project of 1000 Mega Watt in South Gujarat in First phase, to be enhanced to 1500 Mega Watt in second phase with linked mine capacity of 12 million tones per annum at a cost of Rs.7500 crores. As at July 2007, the company had entered into a joint venture agreement (JVA) with Mahanadhi Coal Fields, a subsidiary of Coal India, and Hindalco Industries for developing and mining Talabira II & III coal blocks.On 15 May 2008, Neyveli Lignite Corporation informed the stock exchanges that the Government of India has accorded approval for development of 1000 MW coal based Thermal Power Project (2 X 500 MW) at Tuticorin, Tuticorin District, Tamilnadu State at a capital cost of Rs 4909.54 crores through the Joint Venture Company named NLC Tamilnadu Power Ltd formed jointly by Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd (NLC) and Tamilnadu Electricity Board (TNEB).The Board of Directors of Neyveli Lignite Corporation at its meeting held on 26 October 2009 accorded approval for the proposal for setting up of a 50 MW capacity Wind Power Project in the State of Tamil Nadu and also for proceeding with the issue of tenders for setting up of the above project on total turnkey basis and the placement of order for setting up of the above project will be made with the approval of the Board after evaluation of the final project cost.On 2 December 2010, Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd has informed the stock exchanges that the Company has entered to a Memorandum of Understanding with Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd. (UPRVUNL) for setting up a 2000 MW coal based Thermal Power Plant in Ghatampur Teshil of Kanpur Nagar District in the State of Uttar Pradesh with an equity participation of 51% by NLC and 49% by UPRVUNL.Unit-I of Neyveli Lignite Corporations Barsingsar Thermal Power Plant was dedicated to the nation on 5 June 2010. The Thermal Power Plant of 250 MW capacity (two units of 125 MW each) built at a total cost of about Rs 1626 crore. The fuel linkage is from the captive mine of capacity 2.1 MTPA and the raw water requirement is arranged through Indira Gandhi Nahar Pariyojana. The salient feature of this thermal power plant is that for the first time in India, Circulating Fluidised Bed Combustion (CFBC) boilers ore installed for lignite fired Thermal Power Plant. These boilers are eco-friendly in minimizing the emission of sulphur dioxide, a dangerous pollutant. The 125 mtrs tall bi-flue chimney conforms to the pollution control norms.In 2011, Neyveli Lignite Corporation was conferred the Navratna status.On 2 January 2012, Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd informed the stock exchanges that with effect from 00.00 hours of 29 December 2011, the Unit-I of Barsingsar Thermal Power Station (125 MW) has been declared for commercial operation. On 23 January 2012, Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd informed the stock exchanges that with effect from 00.00 hours of 20 January 2012, the Unit-II of Barsingsar Thermal Power Station (125 MW) has been declared for commercial operation. On 28 March 2012, Neyveli Lignite Corporation signed with State Bank of India a rupee term loan agreement for Rs 2500 crore for its Neyveli new thermal power station (2x500 MW). On 8 October 2012, Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd informed the stock exchanges that pursuant to Ministry of Coal, Government of India letter dated 24 April 2012, Joint Venture Agreement has been entered into between Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd (NLC) and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (UPRVUNL) on 6 October 2012 for setting up a 1980 MW coal based thermal power project in Ghatampur Tehsil, Kanpur Nagar District, Uttar Pradesh with a shareholding of 51% of the equity by NLC and 49% by UPRVUNL. On 5 July 2013, Neyveli Lignite Corporation announced that the Union Ministry of Coal has allocated 2 coal blocks to NLC for implementing its power projects.On 25 February 2015, Neyveli Lignite Corporation announced that Unit I of NLC Tamilnadu Power Limited, the subsidiary of the company, has been test synchronized with the grid on 18 February 2015.The Board of Directors of Neyveli Lignite Corporation at its meeting held on 23 March 2015 approved the investment decision to set up Bithnok Lignite mine cum thermal power project at a cost of Rs 2700 crore. The Board also approved to establish Barsingsar Thermal Power Station Extension and lignite mine at Hadla at a cost of Rs 2628 crore.On 9 April 2015, Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd announced that Unit II (500MW) of Tuticorin Power Project of NLC Tamilnadu Power Limited, the subsidiary of the company, has been test synchronized with the Grid on 9 April 2015.On 21 April 2015, Neyveli Lignite Corporation announced that that Unit I (250MW) of Thermal Power Station -II Expansion Project (2x250 MW) at Neyveli, which is the nations first project of this size with Circulating Fluidized Bed Combustion (CFBC) Boiler technology, have been successfully declared for commencement of commercial operation with effect from 00.00 Hours on 22 April 2015.On 6 July 2015, Neyveli Lignite Corporation informed the stock exchanges that Unit II (250MW) of Thermal Power Station-II Expansion Project (2x250 MW) at Neyveli, which is the nations first project of this size with Circulating Fluidized Bed Combustion (CFBC) Boiler technology, has been successfully declared for commencement of commercial operation with effect from 00.00 Hours on 5 July 2015. With commissioning of this unit, the TPS-II Expansion Project (500 MW) is put into commercial operation.Neyveli Lignite Corporations 10 MW solar power project at Neyveli was inaugurated on 28 September 2015. This is the first renewal energy project of the company. On 23 February 2016, Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd informed the stock exchanges that the Ministry of Coal has conveyed the allotment of Talabira-II & III Coal Mines in the State of Odisha by the Competent Authority in order to meet the coal requirements for the power projects of its subsidiary companies viz., NLC Tamilnadu Power Limited (5 MTPA), Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Limited (10MTPA) and Sirkali Power Project (20MTPA). On 11 August 2016, NLC India entered into a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with Damaodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for formation of a Joint Venture Company (JVC) to acquire the 1200 MW (2x600 MW) Raghunathpur Thermal Power Project (RTPP) of Damaodar Valley Corporation (DVC) at a consideration value being the project cost as recognised by CERC/Appellate Authorities for arriving at the final power tariff. On 1 January 2018, NCL India commissioned 130 MW solar power project at 33/110 KV Pooling Substation at Neyveli. On 30 May 2018, NLC India Limited (NLCIL) and NMDC Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Environmental Clean Technologies Limited (ECT) for the largest-ever joint R&D collaboration between Australia and India. On 13 June 2018, NLC India Limited joined the League of Accredited Power Traders in the country with CERC granting it Category I License for power trading. During the quarter ended 30 June 2018, the company commissioned 200 MW of Solar Power to its existing renewable portfolio. One of the 100 MW Units of Thermal Power Station - I (600 MW), was de-commissioned in September 2018. During the year 2018-9, the Company had signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) for availing 75% of the Power from GTPP, where UPPCL agreed to procure the balance 25% of power. In FY 2019, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, subsidiary, the Company and Hindalco jointly formed MNH Shakti Limited with equity participation of 70:15:15 to implement 20.0 MTPA Coal Mining project in Talabira, in the state of Odisha. The Company commissioned 403.56 MW Solar Power Projects during the year 2018-19. It synchronized Unit 1 - 500 MW of Neyveli New Thermal Power Station (NNTPS) in March 2019 for Lignite based Thermal plants. It set up Solar Power Plants aggregating 743.56 MW and Wind Power Plant of 51 MW, in total 794.56 MW.In FY 2019-20, the Company commissioned entire 709 MW Solar Power Projects in Tamil Nadu and became the first CPSE to achieve solar power generation capacity of more than one GW. It commissioned 20 MW Solar Power Projects in Andaman & Nicobar Island in which 2.5 MW was commissioned in December 2018 and the balance 17.5 MW was commissioned on 30th June, 2020. Trading of Thermal Power in Real Time Market (RTM) commenced through IEX on 1 June 2020. It commissioned Unit 1 of 2x500 MW Neyveli New Thermal Power Station on 28 December 2019.In FY 2020-21, Company commissioned project for 500 MW, Unit II of Neyveli New Thermal Power Plant (NNTPP) and 17.5 MW Andaman Solar in the Renewable Energy by reaching above 6000 MW of installed power generation capacity, which got completed in September, 2020. It commenced Coal Mining operations in Talabira II & III Coal Opencast Mines at Odisha, with a mining capacity of 20 MTPA, effective from 26th April 2020. In FY 2021-22, Company had participated in the 1200 MW Wind & Solar Hybrid RfS floated by SECI for a capacity of 150 MW and emerged as a successful bidder with a quoted tariff of Rs. 2.34/ Unit. It formed a Joint Venture Agreement with Coal India Limited (CIL), with 50% equity participation to implement thermal and solar power projects with installed capacity of 5000 MW.20 MW Solar Power Plant (SPP) integrated with an 8 MWh Battery Energy Storage System was commissioned at Andaman Island in FY 2023.