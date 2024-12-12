|Purpose
|19 Nov 2024
|19 Nov 2024
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|NLC India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30th September 2024. Please refer attachment please. Please refer attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|NLC India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please refer attachment Please refer attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Jun 2024
|4 Jun 2024
|NLC India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i) To raise foreign currency loan through External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) upto 600 Million USD through Direct route subject to RBI guidelines. ii) To seek external assistance from Multilateral Development Bank (MDBs) through Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) for upcoming Renewable Power Projects. Regulation 30 and Regulation 51(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|NLC India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please refer attachment. Publication of Audited Financial results for Fy 2023-24 and Declaration of Final Dividend for Fy 2023-24 Please refer attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024) Please refer attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2024
|21 Mar 2024
|NLC India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please refer attachment NLC INDIA LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 27 Mar 2024 to consider Fund raising. Please refer attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|NLC India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please refer the attached file Please refer attachment. Declaration of an Interim Dividend of 15% (i.e. Rs. 1.50 per equity share) for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)
This is a noteworthy development because it is the first fossil fuel-based thermal power plant to be commissioned in India this fiscal year.Read More
It further stated that a formal notification recognizing the business as the victorious bidder is expected shortly.Read More
The eleventh round of auction saw the sale of nine blocks in total. Five coal mines were auctioned on the first day.Read More
Letters of Comfort were approved for four subsidiaries — NIRL, NLC India Green Energy Ltd, Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd, and NLC Tamil Nadu Power Ltd — to facilitate their borrowing needs.Read More
NLCIL will appoint four directors to the joint venture companies, and RVUNL will appoint two directors.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SpiceJet, LIC, Infosys, NLC India, Jai Corp, etc.Read More
NLCIL's solar project is expected to create approximately 1,300 Crore units of green power and offset 90 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.Read More
