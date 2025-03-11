NLC India board okays $200 Million external commercial borrowing

NLC India Limited announced that it secured in-principle approval from its board of directors to raise $200 Million equivalent external commercial borrowing (ECB) in Japanese Yen. The issue shall have an additional green shoe-option. The board approved the stated proposal in its meeting held on March 10, 2025.

NLC India stated in its filing with the bourses, “we write to inform that the company’s Board of Directors, have inter-alia considered and in-principally approved the External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) at their meeting held on Monday, March 10, 2025. The board has approved ECB within an overall ceiling limit of Japanese Yen equivalent to USD 200 Million with a green shoe option.”

NLC India announced a net profit of ₹250.40 Crore in the quarter ended December 2024. In the previous corresponding period, the company reported a net profit of ₹406.70 Crore. The company stated that its revenue from operations slipped about 14% to ₹3,164.40 Crore in Q3FY25, against ₹3,679 Crore in the same period of previous year.

The company also announced that its operating EBITDA dipped 33.5% to ₹904.70 Crore in Q3FY25, against ₹1,359.70 Crore. The company’s EBITDA margin came in at 28.60% in the quarter under review against 37% in the same quarter of previous year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com