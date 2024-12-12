iifl-logo-icon 1
NLC India initiates commercial operations at Ghatampur plant unit

12 Dec 2024 , 01:13 PM

On Thursday, December 12, NLC India announced the start of commercial operations for the first unit of its 3 x 660 MW Ghatampur Thermal Power Plant in Uttar Pradesh.

The plant, developed by Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd, a joint venture between NLC India and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd, is the former’s first foray into supercritical power generation technology.

The first 660 MW plant successfully concluded trial operations on December 7 and began commercial operations on December 12, according to a stock exchange filing from NLC India.

This is a noteworthy development because it is the first fossil fuel-based thermal power plant to be commissioned in India this fiscal year.

The Ghatampur facility employs supercritical technology, which provides higher efficiency, lower fuel usage, and lower emissions than standard thermal plants. It also has a sophisticated environmental management system, which includes high-efficiency electrostatic precipitators and flue-gas desulfurization units. 

The acquisition of this 660 MW plant brings NLC India Ltd and its group companies’ total installed power producing capacity to 6,731 MW, up from 6,071 MW. The plant is expected to meet Uttar Pradesh and Assam’s expanding electricity demands, hence increasing energy security in these regions.

At around 12.52 PM, NLC India was trading 0.91% lower at ₹261.30, against the previous close of ₹263.70 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹270.45, and ₹259.60, respectively.

