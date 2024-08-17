Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹1,823.3
Prev. Close₹1,818.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,477.58
Day's High₹1,845
Day's Low₹1,780
52 Week's High₹1,923.75
52 Week's Low₹1,110.15
Book Value₹410.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,967.9
P/E32.68
EPS55.67
Divi. Yield0
The IPO, which consisted of a fresh issuance worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 44.48 lakh shares, drew massive interestRead More
Through the IPO, the company aims to raise ₹200 crore via a fresh issue and ₹400.29 crore through an offer-for-sale (OFS)Read More
Interarch Building Products' initial public offering (IPO) began on Monday, August 19, and will close today, August 21.Read More
Retail investors will receive 35% of the issue size, eligible institutional investors will receive 50%, and non-institutional investors will receive the remaining 15%.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.55
15.85
15.43
15.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
427.08
383.43
302.89
284.44
Net Worth
444.63
399.28
318.32
299.66
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson and Independent Director
Sonali Bhagwati Dalal
Managing Director
ARVIND NANDA
Whole-time Director
GAUTAM SURI
Non Executive Director
VIRAJ NANDA
Non Executive Director
ISHAAN SURI
Independent Director
MOHIT GUJRAL
Independent Director
Sanjiv Bhasin
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nidhi Goel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd
Summary
Interarch Building Products Ltd was originally incorporated as Luxalon Building Products Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, in New Delhi, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated November 30, 1983 issued by the Registrar of Companies at New Delhi. The name of Company was changed to Interarch Building Products Private Limited dated August 9, 1985. Subsequently, Company became a deemed Public Limited Company with effect from July 1, 1996 and the name was changed to Interarch Building Products Limited. Again, Companys status got converted from a deemed Public Limited Company to a Private Limited Company and ultimately the name changed to Interarch Building Products Private Limited dated August 9, 1985. Then, the Company was finally converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Interarch Building Products Limited, with a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 15, 2023 issued by the RoC.The Company are one of the leading turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solution providers in India with integrated facilities for design and engineering, manufacturing, on-site project management capabilities for installation and erection of pre-engineered steel buildings. The Company further had the second largest aggregate installed capacity of 141,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) among integrated PEB players in India. In 1993, the Company introduced metal roofing and cladding system under the brand name TRACDEK. In 2000, it est
Read More
The Interarch Building Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1783.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Interarch Building Products Ltd is ₹2967.90 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Interarch Building Products Ltd is 32.68 and 4.48 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Interarch Building Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Interarch Building Products Ltd is ₹1110.15 and ₹1923.75 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Interarch Building Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 49.16%, 3 Month at 29.44% and 1 Month at 18.39%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.