Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd Share Price

1,783.55
(-1.92%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:37 PM

  • Open1,823.3
  • Day's High1,845
  • 52 Wk High1,923.75
  • Prev. Close1,818.55
  • Day's Low1,780
  • 52 Wk Low 1,110.15
  • Turnover (lac)2,477.58
  • P/E32.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value410.24
  • EPS55.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,967.9
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

1,823.3

Prev. Close

1,818.55

Turnover(Lac.)

2,477.58

Day's High

1,845

Day's Low

1,780

52 Week's High

1,923.75

52 Week's Low

1,110.15

Book Value

410.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,967.9

P/E

32.68

EPS

55.67

Divi. Yield

0

Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd Corporate Action

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Interarch Building Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Interarch Buildings Shares Close at ₹1195

26 Aug 2024|03:54 PM

The IPO, which consisted of a fresh issuance worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 44.48 lakh shares, drew massive interest

Interarch IPO Debuts at 44% Premium

26 Aug 2024|09:49 AM

Through the IPO, the company aims to raise ₹200 crore via a fresh issue and ₹400.29 crore through an offer-for-sale (OFS)

Interarch Building Products IPO subscribed 93.00 times

21 Aug 2024|04:09 PM

Interarch Building Products' initial public offering (IPO) began on Monday, August 19, and will close today, August 21.

Interarch Building Products IPO subscribed 7.89 times Day 2

20 Aug 2024|03:25 PM

Retail investors will receive 35% of the issue size, eligible institutional investors will receive 50%, and non-institutional investors will receive the remaining 15%.

Interarch Building Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:23 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.90%

Non-Promoter- 14.85%

Institutions: 14.85%

Non-Institutions: 25.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.55

15.85

15.43

15.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

427.08

383.43

302.89

284.44

Net Worth

444.63

399.28

318.32

299.66

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson and Independent Director

Sonali Bhagwati Dalal

Managing Director

ARVIND NANDA

Whole-time Director

GAUTAM SURI

Non Executive Director

VIRAJ NANDA

Non Executive Director

ISHAAN SURI

Independent Director

MOHIT GUJRAL

Independent Director

Sanjiv Bhasin

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nidhi Goel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd

Summary

Interarch Building Products Ltd was originally incorporated as Luxalon Building Products Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, in New Delhi, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated November 30, 1983 issued by the Registrar of Companies at New Delhi. The name of Company was changed to Interarch Building Products Private Limited dated August 9, 1985. Subsequently, Company became a deemed Public Limited Company with effect from July 1, 1996 and the name was changed to Interarch Building Products Limited. Again, Companys status got converted from a deemed Public Limited Company to a Private Limited Company and ultimately the name changed to Interarch Building Products Private Limited dated August 9, 1985. Then, the Company was finally converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Interarch Building Products Limited, with a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 15, 2023 issued by the RoC.The Company are one of the leading turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solution providers in India with integrated facilities for design and engineering, manufacturing, on-site project management capabilities for installation and erection of pre-engineered steel buildings. The Company further had the second largest aggregate installed capacity of 141,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) among integrated PEB players in India. In 1993, the Company introduced metal roofing and cladding system under the brand name TRACDEK. In 2000, it est
Company FAQs

What is the Interarch Building Products Ltd share price today?

The Interarch Building Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1783.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Interarch Building Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Interarch Building Products Ltd is ₹2967.90 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Interarch Building Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Interarch Building Products Ltd is 32.68 and 4.48 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Interarch Building Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Interarch Building Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Interarch Building Products Ltd is ₹1110.15 and ₹1923.75 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Interarch Building Products Ltd?

Interarch Building Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 49.16%, 3 Month at 29.44% and 1 Month at 18.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Interarch Building Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Interarch Building Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.90 %
Institutions - 14.85 %
Public - 25.25 %

