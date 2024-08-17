Summary

Interarch Building Products Ltd was originally incorporated as Luxalon Building Products Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, in New Delhi, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated November 30, 1983 issued by the Registrar of Companies at New Delhi. The name of Company was changed to Interarch Building Products Private Limited dated August 9, 1985. Subsequently, Company became a deemed Public Limited Company with effect from July 1, 1996 and the name was changed to Interarch Building Products Limited. Again, Companys status got converted from a deemed Public Limited Company to a Private Limited Company and ultimately the name changed to Interarch Building Products Private Limited dated August 9, 1985. Then, the Company was finally converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Interarch Building Products Limited, with a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 15, 2023 issued by the RoC.The Company are one of the leading turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solution providers in India with integrated facilities for design and engineering, manufacturing, on-site project management capabilities for installation and erection of pre-engineered steel buildings. The Company further had the second largest aggregate installed capacity of 141,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) among integrated PEB players in India. In 1993, the Company introduced metal roofing and cladding system under the brand name TRACDEK. In 2000, it est

Read More