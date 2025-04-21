iifl-logo
Interarch Bags India’s Largest-Ever PEB Order Worth ₹300 Crore

21 Apr 2025 , 08:04 PM

Interarch Building Solutions Ltd. announced a significant order win. In a regulatory filing to the exchanges, the firm disclosed it has won the biggest single order in India’s Pre-Engineered Buildings (PEB) segment worth more than ₹300 crore.

The landmark project involves the installation of a huge tyre manufacturing plant for a Gujarat-based firm, spanning a vast 3 million square feet of built-up space. Construction of the PEB plant is due to be finished in the current financial year, which suggests a aggressive timeline and operational readiness.

With this rise, Interarch has managed to wipe out all year-to-date (YTD) losses and is now trading with a 1% gain on a YTD basis. The order victory reaffirms Interarch’s market leadership in India’s expanding PEB sector and is likely to make a major contribution to the company’s FY25 revenue growth and project pipeline.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Interarch Building Solutions Ltd closed at ₹1810 on April 21, 2025, which is a 4.92% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 51% in the last one year, and 19% in the last one month.

