Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd Balance Sheet

1,554.5
(-7.77%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:08 PM

FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.55

15.85

15.43

15.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

427.08

383.43

302.89

284.44

Net Worth

444.63

399.28

318.32

299.66

Minority Interest

Debt

13.38

17.72

7.85

6.15

Deferred Tax Liability Net

19.22

20.02

19.75

21.03

Total Liabilities

477.23

437.02

345.92

326.84

Fixed Assets

178.54

160.37

154.85

164.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.36

5.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

13.51

14.14

17.28

14.95

Networking Capital

142.11

138.3

82.02

80.83

Inventories

146.84

136.98

134.13

97.92

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

170.75

158.71

85.7

68.72

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

115.81

94.75

77.31

71.33

Sundry Creditors

-135.79

-103.68

-80.63

-70.77

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-155.5

-148.46

-134.49

-86.36

Cash

137.7

119.21

91.76

66.97

Total Assets

477.22

437.03

345.92

326.84

