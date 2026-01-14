iifl-logo

Interarch Building Solutions Wins ₹130 Crore Domestic Order for Steel Building Project

14 Jan 2026 , 12:29 PM

Interarch Building Solutions Ltd on Tuesday, January 13, said it has secured a domestic order from a customer, whose name has been withheld due to confidentiality and commercial considerations.

The company said it has received a letter of intent for the project, which involves the complete design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and erection of a pre engineered steel building system.

Interarch said the project will be executed over a 17 month period from the date of commencement, in line with the agreed project schedule. The order also includes an advance payment of 10 percent, which will be received along with the order confirmation. The total value of the contract is estimated at approximately ₹130 crore, inclusive of applicable taxes.

The company clarified that the order has been awarded by a domestic entity, and confirmed that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the entity awarding the contract.

On the financial front, Interarch reported a 52 percent year on year increase in revenue, with quarterly revenue rising to ₹491.1 crore compared with the same period last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation for the quarter increased to ₹41.7 crore, registering a 65 percent jump from ₹25.3 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company’s EBITDA margin expanded by 70 basis points to 8.5 percent, compared with 7.8 percent in the same quarter last year, reflecting improved operating efficiency.

