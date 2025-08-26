Interarch Building Solutions Secures ₹90-Crore Order from Rungta Mines

Interarch Building Solutions Ltd. has bagged an order worth about ₹90 crore from Rungta Mines Ltd. for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and erection of a Pre-Engineered Steel Building System.

As per the contract terms, Interarch will receive a 10% advance payment and another 10% upon drawing and design approval. The project, awarded by a domestic entity, is expected to be completed within six to eight months.

The company confirmed that the promoters or promoter group have no interest in Rungta Mines and that the order does not fall under related-party transactions. This order adds to Interarch’s growing portfolio of large-scale infrastructure projects, reinforcing its position as a leading player in the pre-engineered building systems segment.

Interarch Building shares are trading at ₹2050 on August 26, 2025. This is a 0.57% dip at 9:38 am. Interarch Building shares gained a whopping 71% in the last year, 14% in the year-to-date, and dipped 2.5% in the last 5 days.

